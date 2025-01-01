Caversham Guides Trip and Camps

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Girlguiding Caversham: WINGS 2026 fundraising shop

In summer 2026, Guides and Rangers from across Caversham District will travel to WINGS International Camp - a once-every-six-years international Scout and Guide camp based in Windsor, welcoming 7,000 young people from over 40 countries.This shop supports their journey.By purchasing one of our special Caversham District badges (or adding a donation), you are helping:🎒 Make this trip possible: by helping cover participant and group costs, including camp fees, transporting equipment and other essential expenses🛠️ Secure the future: by replacing and maintaining vital equipment so outdoor adventures remain available for decades of Caversham girls to come.Our 70 mm woven badge has been designed in collaboration with girls from across the district and represents what Girlguiding Caversham means to them. It’s perfect for camp blankets, badge swaps, and memory collections.This is a pre-order only fundraiser. Orders close strictly on 27th March. We will then place one bulk order, and badges are expected to arrive late May / early June.Thank you for supporting Caversham girls to grow in confidence, resilience and global friendship 🌍✨WINGS Fundraising donation page