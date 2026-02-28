Girlguiding Caversham: WINGS 2026 fundraising shop

70 mm woven badge (perfect for camp blankets and swaps)





This limited pre-order badge has been designed with Caversham girls to represent our district and celebrate our local identity.





🔒 Pre-order only – closes 27th March (no late additions possible).



We will order exactly the number purchased.





📦 Delivery:

Badges will be delivered to units and sent home via young members in late May / early June (approx).





When ordering please select your daughter’s unit and enter her full name in the box provided.





If you are not currently a member of Girlguiding Caversham, you will need to arrange collection via a leader or a current young member and enter their unit and name. If that isn’t possible, please email [email protected] before ordering and we will try to help.





You are welcome to order multiple badges, older girls may wish to purchase extras for swapping at large-scale or international events.