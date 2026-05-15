Christ for all Nations
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Christ for all Nations
Our mission
Christ for all Nations empowers believers to encounter the Holy Spirit, fostering spiritual transformation and equipping individuals to share Jesus' love. Through events and outreach, they aim to deepen faith and inspire action in communities.
Past events
Past events
Event
Disrupt'26: Ilford, London
May 15, 6:00 PM - May 16, 10:00 PM GMT+1
25-29 Clements Rd, Ilford IG1 1BH, UK
Our website
https://www.cfan.org.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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