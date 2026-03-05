Disrupt'26 - with City Gates Church, Ilford

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About this event
Join us for the full DISRUPT ’26 weekend and experience everything God is doing across the event.
This pass includes access to:
• Friday Evening — Worship & Encounter Night
• Saturday Morning — Evangelism Training
• Saturday Afternoon — Outreach into the local community
• Saturday Evening — Celebration Night
Come be refreshed in God’s presence, equipped to share the Gospel, and encouraged through worship, teaching, and testimonies.
Please note: Lunch is not included with this ticket. Lunch options can be purchased separately.
Join us for the full DISRUPT ’26 weekend and experience everything God is doing across the event.
This pass includes access to:
• Friday Evening — Worship & Encounter Night
• Saturday Morning — Evangelism Training
• Saturday Afternoon — Outreach into the local community
• Saturday Evening — Celebration Night
Come be refreshed in God’s presence, equipped to share the Gospel, and encouraged through worship, teaching, and testimonies.
Please note: Lunch is not included with this ticket. Lunch options can be purchased separately.
Join us for the opening night of DISRUPT ’26 as we gather for powerful worship and ministry, with a message from Eric Gilmour.
This evening is focused on encountering the presence of God and preparing hearts for the weekend ahead.
Doors Open: 18:00
Location: City Gates Church, Ilford
The evening will include worship, testimonies from the streets, and a message and ministry time with Eric Gilmour.
Lunch will be provided at the church between the morning evangelism training and the afternoon outreach for an extra cost of £10 per person.
Be equipped and activated to share the Gospel with confidence. This practical session will explore the heart of evangelism, how to clearly communicate the Gospel, and provide simple tools to help you share your faith.
The training will prepare those who would like to take part in the afternoon outreach, where teams will go out into the local community to share the Gospel and pray for people.
Doors Open: 09:00
£
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