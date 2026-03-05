Christ for all Nations

Hosted by

Christ for all Nations

About this event

Disrupt'26 - with City Gates Church, Ilford

25-29 Clements Rd

Ilford IG1 1BH, UK

Early Bird: Weekend Pass
£15
Available until Apr 12

Join us for the full DISRUPT ’26 weekend and experience everything God is doing across the event.


This pass includes access to:
Friday Evening — Worship & Encounter Night
Saturday Morning — Evangelism Training
Saturday Afternoon — Outreach into the local community
Saturday Evening — Celebration Night


Come be refreshed in God’s presence, equipped to share the Gospel, and encouraged through worship, teaching, and testimonies.


Please note: Lunch is not included with this ticket. Lunch options can be purchased separately.

Weekend Pass
£25

Join us for the full DISRUPT ’26 weekend and experience everything God is doing across the event.


This pass includes access to:
Friday Evening — Worship & Encounter Night
Saturday Morning — Evangelism Training
Saturday Afternoon — Outreach into the local community
Saturday Evening — Celebration Night


Come be refreshed in God’s presence, equipped to share the Gospel, and encouraged through worship, teaching, and testimonies.


Please note: Lunch is not included with this ticket. Lunch options can be purchased separately.

Friday Evening Only
£15

Join us for the opening night of DISRUPT ’26 as we gather for powerful worship and ministry, with a message from Eric Gilmour.


This evening is focused on encountering the presence of God and preparing hearts for the weekend ahead.


Doors Open: 18:00
Location: City Gates Church, Ilford

Saturday Evening Only
£15

The evening will include worship, testimonies from the streets, and a message and ministry time with Eric Gilmour.

Lunch
£10

Lunch will be provided at the church between the morning evangelism training and the afternoon outreach for an extra cost of £10 per person.

Saturday Morning — One2One Evangelism Training
Free

Be equipped and activated to share the Gospel with confidence. This practical session will explore the heart of evangelism, how to clearly communicate the Gospel, and provide simple tools to help you share your faith.


The training will prepare those who would like to take part in the afternoon outreach, where teams will go out into the local community to share the Gospel and pray for people.


Doors Open: 09:00

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