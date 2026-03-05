Disrupt'26 - with City Gates Church, Ilford

Join us for the full DISRUPT ’26 weekend and experience everything God is doing across the event.





This pass includes access to:

• Friday Evening — Worship & Encounter Night

• Saturday Morning — Evangelism Training

• Saturday Afternoon — Outreach into the local community

• Saturday Evening — Celebration Night





Come be refreshed in God’s presence, equipped to share the Gospel, and encouraged through worship, teaching, and testimonies.





Please note: Lunch is not included with this ticket. Lunch options can be purchased separately.