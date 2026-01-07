Harriers Foundation
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Harriers Foundation

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Harriers Foundation

Our mission

We believe football does more than entertain. It heals, connects, and changes lives. Rooted in Kidderminster, reaching across Wyre Forest and beyond, using sport and community to improve wellbeing, build confidence, and help everyone feel they belong
Events
Events
Open Goals - Womens Football
Event
Open Goals - Womens Football
Jan 7 - Jul 29 | 30 dates & times
Habberley Rd, Kidderminster DY11 5PQ, UK
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Droitwich Whit Half Term Football
Event
Droitwich Whit Half Term Football
May 26 - May 27 | 2 dates & times
Droitwich Cricket Club, St Peters Fields, WR9 7AN
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Malvern Whit Half Term Football
Event
Malvern Whit Half Term Football
May 26 - May 27 | 2 dates & times
Dyson Perrins Academy astro, Yates Hay Rd, Malvern WR14 1WD, UK
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Worcester Whit Half Term Football
Event
Worcester Whit Half Term Football
May 26 - May 27 | 2 dates & times
Bishop Perowne College, Merrimans Hill Rd, Worcester WR3 8LE, UK
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Bromsgrove Whit Half Term Football
Event
Bromsgrove Whit Half Term Football
May 28 - May 29 | 2 dates & times
South Bromsgrove High school astro Charford Rd, Bromsgrove B60 3NL, UK
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Cleobury Whit Half Term Football
Event
Cleobury Whit Half Term Football
May 28 - May 29 | 2 dates & times
Cleobury Sports Centre, Love Ln, Cleobury Mortimer, DY14 8PE
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Kidderminster Whit Half Term Football
Event
Kidderminster Whit Half Term Football
May 28 - May 29 | 2 dates & times
Baxter College astro, Habberley Rd, Kidderminster DY11 5PG, UK
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Race Night
Event
Race Night
Jun 26, 7:00 - 10:00 PM GMT+1
Kidderminster DY10 1NB, UK
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More ways to support us
🦅 Community Champions Sign-Up
Event
🦅 Community Champions Sign-Up
Become part of something bigger than football ❤️🤍At Harriers Foundation, our Community Champions are at the heart of everything we do — helping us create Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies, and Healthy Communities across Kidderminster and beyond.Whether it’s supporting sessions, helping on matchdays, or being part of our events, every Champion plays a vital role. ⚽🏃‍♀️Complete this form to tell us your interests, skills, and availability so we can match you with the right opportunities. 👉 Sign up today and start making a difference.
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Football Shirt Friday – Harriers Foundation
Donation
Football Shirt Friday – Harriers Foundation
£0 of £500 goal
Donate today
Harriers Foundation Race to Glory – World Cup Draw
Raffle
Harriers Foundation Race to Glory – World Cup Draw
🌍⚽️ HARRIERS FOUNDATION WORLD CUP DRAW ⚽️🌍Be part of our World Cup sweepstake and support the amazing work of the Harriers Foundation ❤️For just £5 per entry, you’ll be allocated a World Cup nation and follow their journey through the tournament with cash prizes up for grabs! 🏆🥇 Tournament Winner – £50 🥈 Runner-Up – £25🥉 Third Place Team – £10📅 Teams will be drawn LIVE on 5th June at 1PM✅ Multiple entries allowed✅ Teams allocated at random✅ 48 teams available✅ Draw will take place live once all entries are soldEvery entry helps us continue creating:🧠 Healthy Minds💪 Healthy Bodies🏘️ Healthy CommunitiesThank you for supporting the Harriers Foundation 🦅❤️One Club One Community 🦅 🏆
View raffle

Our website

https://harriers.co.uk/foundation/

Contact information

[email protected]
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