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🦅 Community Champions Sign-Up

Become part of something bigger than football ❤️🤍At Harriers Foundation, our Community Champions are at the heart of everything we do — helping us create Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies, and Healthy Communities across Kidderminster and beyond.Whether it’s supporting sessions, helping on matchdays, or being part of our events, every Champion plays a vital role. ⚽🏃‍♀️Complete this form to tell us your interests, skills, and availability so we can match you with the right opportunities. 👉 Sign up today and start making a difference.