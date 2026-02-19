Hebrew Order of David L4

Hebrew Order of David L4

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Our mission

The Hebrew Order of David L4 fosters community and cultural connection through educational programs, events, and support for individuals facing adversity, promoting resilience and understanding among diverse populations.
Events
Events
Whisky Evening - Test Campaign
Event
Whisky Evening - Test Campaign
Jun 23, 8:00 - 9:00 PM GMT+1
Edgware, UK
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Jewish Business Networking Event
Event
Jewish Business Networking Event
Jul 7, 7:30 - 9:30 PM GMT+1
(Will be confirmed)
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More ways to support us
HOD UK Lodge Joining Fee
Membership
HOD UK Lodge Joining Fee
By becoming a member of Hebrew Order of David, you’re joining an international Jewish organisation dedicated to meaningful community, charity, and connection. Membership is supported through a monthly contribution, which enables our members to choose the causes we support and bring them to life through hands-on projects, inspiring educational programmes, and a vibrant social calendar. Together, we build lifelong friendships, develop leadership within the community, and make a real difference through impactful charitable work.
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Donation to Hebrew Order of David
Donation
Donation to Hebrew Order of David
Your donation to Hebrew Order of David helps keep “chavershaft” – real Jewish fellowship – thriving. Together, we support local Jewish communities through hands-on service, meaningful events, and practical help where it’s needed most. 🕯️Every contribution, large or small, strengthens our brotherhood and the programs we build side by side – from community gatherings to charitable initiatives rooted in Jewish values. Thank you for standing with us. 🫶
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Jewish Business Networking Event
Event
Jewish Business Networking Event
Join us for our Jewish Business Network Event🤝—where Jewish professionals connect, collaborate, and create opportunities together.An evening designed to bring together owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the Jewish community to build meaningful relationships and exchange ideas. Attendees can discover new partnerships, opportunities, and support within a trusted community.Please complete the form below to reserve your place and help us plan a meaningful, well-run event.
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Our website

https://www.hebreworderofdavid.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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