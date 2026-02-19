Hebrew Order of David L4

Membership

HOD UK Lodge Joining Fee

By becoming a member of Hebrew Order of David, you’re joining an international Jewish organisation dedicated to meaningful community, charity, and connection. Membership is supported through a monthly contribution, which enables our members to choose the causes we support and bring them to life through hands-on projects, inspiring educational programmes, and a vibrant social calendar. Together, we build lifelong friendships, develop leadership within the community, and make a real difference through impactful charitable work.