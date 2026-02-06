HOD Talk: through hell and back- my escape from Iran

Join us for hot meal, refreshments and a fascinating speaker event with Dr. Taha Mirabadi





An Iranian physician and biologist whose work and life reflect a deep commitment to human dignity, medical ethics, and bearing witness to the human cost of oppression.





This will be a powerful personal account from Dr. Mirabadi, forced to flee the regime to survive. This talk weaves together his harrowing escape.





Dr. Mirabadi will delve into the untold experiences of ordinary people inside Iran today, reporting back stories from family members, exposing the human cost of oppression, resilience in the face of tyranny, and the shared struggle for freedom.





Please feel free to bring along friends and family.