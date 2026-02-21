Looping The Loop CIC
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Looping The Loop CIC

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Looping The Loop CIC

Our mission

We bridge the gap between our community and the arts through our low-cost youth theatre and open-access workshops. By investing in local talent, we fuel our coastal economy and co-create a kinder and more connected Thanet.
Past events
Past events
The Happiness Project
Event
The Happiness Project
Feb 21 - Mar 14 | 4 dates & times
18-20 Effingham St, Ramsgate CT11 9AT, UK
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (Radford House, Ramsgate))
Event
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (Radford House, Ramsgate))
Nov 18, 12:00 - 4:00 PM GMT
18-20 Effingham St, Ramsgate CT11 9AT, UK
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (ARK, Cliftonville)
Event
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (ARK, Cliftonville)
Nov 16, 1:00 - 5:00 PM GMT
Albion Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP, UK
Making More Waves - The Art of Puppetry
Event
Making More Waves - The Art of Puppetry
Nov 16, 10:00 - 12:00 PM GMT
Albion Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP, UK
Making More Waves - Family Scratch
Event
Making More Waves - Family Scratch
Nov 15, 2:00 - 3:30 PM GMT
Albion Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP, UK
Making More Waves - Scratch Night
Event
Making More Waves - Scratch Night
Nov 13, 7:00 - 9:00 PM GMT
Albion Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP, UK
Making More Waves - Do I have to sell my soul to sell my work? (Panel Talk)
Event
Making More Waves - Do I have to sell my soul to sell my work? (Panel Talk)
Nov 13, 11:00 - 12:30 PM GMT
Albion Rd, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP, UK
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (Christ Church, Vale Square, Ramsgate)
Event
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (Christ Church, Vale Square, Ramsgate)
Nov 8, 11:00 - 4:00 PM GMT
Vale Square, Ramsgate CT11 9DB, UK
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (Broadstairs Methodist Church)
Event
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet workshop (Broadstairs Methodist Church)
Oct 18, 11:30 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
25 York St, Broadstairs CT10 1PB, UK
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet Workshop (Ramsgate Space)
Event
Sanger's Monster Menagerie - Puppet Workshop (Ramsgate Space)
Oct 11, 11:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Ramsgate CT11 9DN, UK
More ways to support us
Tues Junior Youth Theatre (Apr/May)
Membership
Tues Junior Youth Theatre (Apr/May)
The membership of our Thanet Youth Theatre Club is heavily subsidised by our generous funders, The Albert Burns Children's Trust. This funding allows us to maintain smaller class sizes, keep the cost low and offer bursaries so the club is accessible for all. Our current fees are £5 per session paid half-termly. The actual cost per child is £10 per session.We know everyone’s situation is different, so we’re moving to a "Pay What You Can" model with three simple tiers. Just choose the rate that works for you:First Spark (£5/session): Our 50% subsidised rate to keep theatre accessible for all.Firestarter (£Anything above £5/session): Helping us stoke the fire with extra support for staffing and materials.Trailblazer (£10/session): Covering the full cost and helping us level the playing field for our community.Same amazing training. Same stage time. You just choose the spark.There are also free and half-price bursaries available. If you are on a bursary, please select the First Spark membership and then enter your code in the discount section. If you haven't received a code but think you should have or are in need, please let me know at [email protected]. Session Dates this term are:APRIL - 21, 28MAY 5, 12, 19There are just 5 sessions this term (7 in the next term)
View membership
Support Theatre in Thanet
Donation
Support Theatre in Thanet
£45 of £1,000 goal
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Our website

https://www.loopingtheloop.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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