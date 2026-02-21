Looping The Loop CIC

The membership of our Thanet Youth Theatre Club is heavily subsidised by our generous funders, The Albert Burns Children's Trust. This funding allows us to maintain smaller class sizes, keep the cost low and offer bursaries so the club is accessible for all. Our current fees are £5 per session paid half-termly. The actual cost per child is £10 per session.We know everyone’s situation is different, so we’re moving to a "Pay What You Can" model with three simple tiers. Just choose the rate that works for you:First Spark (£5/session): Our 50% subsidised rate to keep theatre accessible for all.Firestarter (£Anything above £5/session): Helping us stoke the fire with extra support for staffing and materials.Trailblazer (£10/session): Covering the full cost and helping us level the playing field for our community.Same amazing training. Same stage time. You just choose the spark.There are also free and half-price bursaries available. If you are on a bursary, please select the First Spark membership and then enter your code in the discount section. If you haven't received a code but think you should have or are in need, please let me know at [email protected]
. Session Dates this term are:APRIL - 21, 28MAY 5, 12, 19There are just 5 sessions this term (7 in the next term)