Tuesday Junior Youth Theatre Club

About the memberships
The foundation of everything we do. This rate is 50% subsidized to ensure that every young person, regardless of circumstances, has a place on our stage. By joining as a First Spark, you are the vital energy that brings our theatre club to life.
For those who want to stoke the flames a little further. This pay what you can tier helps to cover a larger portion of our running costs. You could choose to pay £6 or £7 weekly fee or just add an extra fiver donation to our First Spark fee. Whatever you choose as a Firestarter, you’re helping our creative projects grow bigger and brighter.
The ultimate commitment to our future. This "at-cost" rate covers the full expense of your place in the company. By becoming a Trailblazer, you aren't just participating—you are leading the way and ensuring we can keep our doors open for everyone.
As our half-term First Spark but for 12 weeks instead of 6.
As our half-term Firestarter but for 12 weeks instead of 6
As our half-term Trailblazer but for 12 weeks instead of 6.
