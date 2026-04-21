Lost Chord Uk

Donation

Keep the Music Playing in Care and bedside Fund

Help us turn silence into song Keep the Music FundAcross England, more people are living with dementia and neurological conditions than ever before. Behind every diagnosis is a full life still very much present, people who have loved music, danced, raised families, and built communities.That life doesn’t disappear in a care home. It’s still there, waiting to be reached.When Lost Chord musicians arrive, something magical shifts. A familiar song is called out. A hand starts to tap in time. Someone sings a line they haven’t spoken in weeks. Memories flood in, life stories surface. Joy and laughter follows. The mood in the room feels lighter more hopeful, people are more connected, more alive.These moments matter. The people we support really look forward to them all week or month. Families notice the difference. Staff feel it too. Residents are less anxious and troubled, they smille more, talk and laugh more. At the bedside, for people too unwell or at the end of life the music becomes even more personal. A song they love, sung gently. A hand held. A shared moment that brings comfort, calm and connection when it’s needed most. Families often tell us just how much these are the moments they carry with them. See Andrew's story of his father Jim and what it meant to themThe Keep the Music Fund is here for those who want to make these moments possible.It’s a simple, direct way to support Lost Chord’s work in care homes and at the bedside — whether that’s helping to fund a single session, supporting one-to-one visits, or providing the handheld instruments and sensory materials that bring people into the music. Your gift can do so muchA regular gift helps keep sessions going month after month. A one-off gift can bring music into a room that wouldn’t otherwise have it.Some people choose to support care homes close to home. Others give in memory of someone they love. Where it’s possible, we can help direct support to a particular regional area or even help us reach a home that matters to you. Visit our website live map to see where we work https://lost-chord.org.uk/ or follow the link below.https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1NQJ2HXW8ThbJbUn8HX5ZPIu9h-KkRtM&femb=1&ll=52.72511350595258%2C-1.2320683499999774&z=8Every gift helps keep musicians out on the road, bringing music to people who need it now.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every penny counts. Give what you can now to help us reach our goal.Please Share: Share our fund with your friends, family, and on social media. Volunteer: Lending us your time and skills in a wide range of roles- can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission: to improve the lives of people with dementia and their loved ones. It means the world to us