Medical Section GB

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Zoom Recording: Lilly Kolisko Institute

Medical Section - Zoom Talk: The Lilly Kolisko Institute with Ross Rentea MDHeld on 30th March 2026, on Zoom The Lilly Kolisko Institute for Anthroposophic Medicine in Wisconsin, USA is a pioneering research and education facility that is developing new laboratory techniques for anthroposophical scientific research. They work especially with medicinal plants research with seeds, non-alcoholic plant extracts, and the seven trees on which mistletoe grows. They also do research with chromatography and their own cell culture techniques. Their work honours and continues the work begun by the scientist and student of Student of Rudolf Steiner, Lily Kolisko. Ross Rentea MD, co-founder and president of the Institute, will join us to talk about their work and some of their results and learning. He is an anthroposophic doctor, and also founded True Botanica, a herbal remedy company in the USA. He specializes in treating both chronic and acute illnesses in an integrative manner with emphasis on using anthroposophical remedies