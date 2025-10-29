Milton Abbot Village Hall Association

Milton Abbot Village Hall Association

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Our mission

Milton Abbot Village Hall Association is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the village hall as a community hub. Through fundraising efforts like auctions, they ensure the hall remains a vital space for local events and gatherings.
Past events
Past events
Milton Abbot Village Hall Silent Online Auction
Auction
Milton Abbot Village Hall Silent Online Auction
Feb 6, 9:00 PM GMT
B3362, Milton Abbot, Tavistock PL19 0PP, UK

Our website

https://www.saveourhall.co.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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