Milton Abbot Village Hall Association
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Our mission
Milton Abbot Village Hall Association is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the village hall as a community hub. Through fundraising efforts like auctions, they ensure the hall remains a vital space for local events and gatherings.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Milton Abbot Village Hall Silent Online Auction
Feb 6, 9:00 PM GMT
B3362, Milton Abbot, Tavistock PL19 0PP, UK
Our website
https://www.saveourhall.co.uk/
Contact information
[email protected]
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