north british pain association
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Our mission
The North British Pain Association is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by chronic pain through education, research, and collaboration among healthcare professionals, aiming to enhance pain management practices and patient journeys.
Past events
Past events
Event
Moving through: Phases of Pain Management
May 8, 9:00 - 1:00 PM GMT+1
MS Teams
Our website
https://share.google/trperghbnuviybe3m
Contact information
[email protected]
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