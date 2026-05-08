north british pain association

north british pain association

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Our mission

The North British Pain Association is dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by chronic pain through education, research, and collaboration among healthcare professionals, aiming to enhance pain management practices and patient journeys.
Past events
Past events
Moving through: Phases of Pain Management
Event
Moving through: Phases of Pain Management
May 8, 9:00 - 1:00 PM GMT+1
MS Teams

Our website

https://share.google/trperghbnuviybe3m

Contact information

[email protected]
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