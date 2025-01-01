PCC of Clothall

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Sponsor a Clothall bird!

Sponsor a Clothall bird to see the Clothall east window have a new lease of life, with all its birds and figures cleaned and preserved for another 600 years! We are offering the chance for anyone who loves this window to choose a specific bird to sponsor in its diamond shaped "quarry", and your name will be added together with a picture of your bird to a special book at the end of the project. We are starting with the central panel of the window, which contains 25 medieval paintings of the birds, together with the figures of the four Evangelists and Mary, who are featured between all three panels. When all these birds gain a sponsor, we will offer quarries from the other panels, too! "Prices" are a suggested sponsorship minimum donation - you are welcome to give more, or of course sponsor more than one quarry! Thank you for being part of preserving this precious and unique part of our church in Clothall.