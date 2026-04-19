PCC of Clothall

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PCC of Clothall

About this event

Sponsor a Clothall bird!

Clothall Church

Baldock SG7 6RE, UK

Bird Quarry 1 item
Bird Quarry 1 item
Bird Quarry 1
£40

This bird appears at the top of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 2 item
Bird Quarry 2 item
Bird Quarry 2
£40

This bird appears at the top of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 3 item
Bird Quarry 3 item
Bird Quarry 3
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 4 item
Bird Quarry 4 item
Bird Quarry 4
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 5 item
Bird Quarry 5 item
Bird Quarry 5
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 6 item
Bird Quarry 6 item
Bird Quarry 6
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 7 item
Bird Quarry 7 item
Bird Quarry 7
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 8 item
Bird Quarry 8 item
Bird Quarry 8
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 9 item
Bird Quarry 9 item
Bird Quarry 9
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 10 item
Bird Quarry 10 item
Bird Quarry 10
£40

This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 11 item
Bird Quarry 11 item
Bird Quarry 11
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 12 item
Bird Quarry 12 item
Bird Quarry 12
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 13 item
Bird Quarry 13 item
Bird Quarry 13
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 14 item
Bird Quarry 14 item
Bird Quarry 14
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 15 item
Bird Quarry 15 item
Bird Quarry 15
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 16 item
Bird Quarry 16 item
Bird Quarry 16
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 17 item
Bird Quarry 17 item
Bird Quarry 17
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 18 item
Bird Quarry 18 item
Bird Quarry 18
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 19 item
Bird Quarry 19 item
Bird Quarry 19
£40

This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

Bird Quarry 20 item
Bird Quarry 20 item
Bird Quarry 20
£40

This bird appears in the lowest part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.

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