Sponsor a Clothall bird!

About this event
Baldock SG7 6RE, UK
This bird appears at the top of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears at the top of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the upper part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lower part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
This bird appears in the lowest part of the central panel of the window. See the additional picture for exact locations of numbered quarries.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!