Shut Down Campaigns

Shut Down Campaigns

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Our mission

Volunteer-led local campaigns to shut down every dog track. After 100 years racing dogs in the UK, help us end this century of suffering. March with us for greyhound freedom in London on 25th July, and help shut down your local dog track.
Events
Events
Century of Suffering - March to End Dog Racing Now
Event
Century of Suffering - March to End Dog Racing Now
Jul 25, 11:30 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
1 Knightrider Ct, London EC4V 5BJ, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Shut Down Every Dog Track
Donation
Donate to Shut Down Every Dog Track
2026 marks the 100-year anniversary of dog racing in the UK. Help us make it the last.Both Wales and Scotland are banning this cruel industry, but in England it falls to us to close the 17 remaining dog tracks. Thankfully, there is now a grassroots pressure campaign against every single one. With your support, we will shut them down. Setting up a monthly donation means we can reliably maintain the impact of our campaigns, and worry less about how we might fund the next round of leaflets. 100% of your donations will go directly to support on-the-ground activity. Examples of how your money will help each campaign:£15 - 1x recyclable placard£25 - 1x 6ft banner£50 - 2000x leaflets£1,000 - funds one of our local campaigns for a whole yearPlease set up a monthly donation now to support all the greyhounds currently exploited and suffering in the racing industry. You can also join the campaign to close your nearest dog track by filling in this form.
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Our website

https://shutdowncampaigns.substack.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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