Solo Parents United CIC
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Solo Parents United CIC

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Solo Parents United CIC

Our mission

Solo Parents United CIC supports solo-parent families through practical community help, peer support and advocacy. We reduce isolation and hardship by connecting people to local services, information and programmes. fully registered and insured.
Past events
Past events
BOLTON SPU BAKE OFF
Event
BOLTON SPU BAKE OFF
Apr 26, 2:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Second Floor, 138 Albert Rd, Farnworth, Bolton BL4 9EL, UK
BLACKPOOL SPU BAKE OFF - ADMISSION
Event
BLACKPOOL SPU BAKE OFF - ADMISSION
Apr 12, 1:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
136 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1RA, UK
BLACKPOOL SPU BAKE OFF - ENTRIES
Event
BLACKPOOL SPU BAKE OFF - ENTRIES
Apr 12, 1:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
136 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1RA, UK
Solo Parents United CIC's Easter Raffle
Raffle
Solo Parents United CIC's Easter Raffle
Apr 3, 1:00 PM - Apr 6, 8:00 PM GMT+1
SPU North West Awards 2026
Event
SPU North West Awards 2026
Feb 28, 6:30 - 11:45 PM GMT
Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Rd, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2PR, UK

Our website

https://www.soloparentsunited.co.uk/

Contact information

[email protected]
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