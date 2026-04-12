BOLTON SPU BAKE OFF

All entries cannot have decorative nuts & MUST NOT CONTAIN ANY PEANUTS WHATSOEVER DUE TO THIS BEING AN AIRBORNE ALLERGEN. All entries must also be accompanied by a full ingredients list with allergens in bold to comply with Natasha's Law. There are no exceptions to either of these for legal reasons; any entries not complying with the above will be disqualified.



Entries can be accepted at an alternative address if you cannot make it on the day. Please contact us if you require this.



All entries will be anonymous other than the name of the bake; however, it cannot contain any identifiable information (Such as your name, a unique name not used by anyone other than yourself, etc).