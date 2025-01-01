Tashi Lhunpo Monastery UK Trust

Donation

Sponsor a Monk - STANZIN MAYO

Family BackgroundStanzin Mayo journey to the monastery is a story of love and resilience. From Zanskar, Ladakh, his family has faced many hardships. His father, a taxi driver, struggles with an unstable income, and the family was deeply affected by the loss of Stanzin's mother a year ago. Stanzin has one brother and two sisters, all in public school in Ladakh. His father finds it increasingly difficult to support all four children. The decision to send Stanzin to monastery was made with a heavy heart but with the hope of offering him a better future. His father's unwavering love and desire to secure a stable future for him guided this difficult choice. Current ProfileIn May 2024, he joined Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. He is now studying in class 3 and is 9 years old. He finds great joy in playing with toys, especially car toys, and watching cartoons, which brings a smile to his face. Stanzin is gradually picking up new skills and knowledge, enjoying every moment of his school time. The supportive environment and new friendships have helped him settle in well, and now he is flourishing with a joyful spirit at the monastery.Your sponsorship offers a monk at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery food, basic healthcare, and the opportunity to continue his studies in Tibetan Buddhist philosophy and ritual.When a monk joins Tashi Lhunpo Monastery it becomes his home for life, and the monastery takes full responsibility for his food, clothing, health care and education. Any level of sponsorship is accepted and all of your gift will go to the monastery without any administration fees. Donations received through the sponsorship scheme are held in a central fund benefiting the entire community and providing funds in case of special need. The monk you have chosen will be aware of your individual support and will remember you in his prayers.PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CHOOSE WHATEVER AMOUNT YOU WISH: THE TOTAL VALUE OF YOUR DONATION WILL GO TO THE MONASTERY TO SUPPORT THE COMMUNITY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR GENEROSITY.