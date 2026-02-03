Online Shop

https://tashilhunpomonks.bandcamp.com/album/calm-abiding





Guided meditations with introductory and dedication prayers - an introduction to a daily meditation practice.

The Tashi Lhunpo Monks' fifth album with 30iPS offers an oasis of calm via guided meditations for the aspiring practitioner from Psychotherapist Shan Tate and sacred Tibetan Buddhist prayers from the Monks, recorded on location at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe, South India.

There seems to be no doubt about the beneficial effects of developing a regular habit of meditation. Since the establishment in 1987 of the Mind & Life Institute, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been engaging with scientists from all over the world in discussions about topics ranging from quantum physics and cosmology to compassion and destructive emotions. One important area of research has been into the workings of the mind, of consciousness and of emotions.

His Holiness has encouraged scientists to examine advanced Tibetan spiritual practitioners to see what effects their spiritual practice has on their lives, and what benefits these could have outside a religious context. It has been shown that some experienced practitioners can achieve a state of inner peace, even when facing difficult and disturbing circumstances; that they are happier, less susceptible to destructive emotions and more attuned to the feelings of others.





INCLUDES POST AND PACKING



