Online Shop

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Incense made in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, prepared from 48 medical herbs brought from Tibet and the hills of the Himalayas. Shing Kham Kun Khyab incense is recommended for soothing the nerves, for peaceful and perfect meditation, dispelling of evils and for the clarity of the mind's vision.
SINGLE PACK. For multiple packs, see Item 2
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Incense made in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, prepared from 48 medical herbs brought from Tibet and the hills of the Himalayas. Shing Kham Kun Khyab incense is recommended for soothing the nerves, for peaceful and perfect meditation, dispelling of evils and for the clarity of the mind's vision.
PACK OF FOUR. FOR SINGLE PACK, SEE ITEM 1
INCLUDING POSTAGE AND PACKING
The unique Tashi Lhunpo Monastery Cookbook, written by the monks, contains recipes for the vegetarian food eaten every day in the monastery. The recipes include the special monastery bread, how to make Tibetan butter tea, special food for celebrations, such as momos and khapse, as well as the traditional Tibetan soup or thukpa. As the book was written by the monks in charge of the kitchen, quantities are for three hundred, although the recipes have also been adapted to try at home.
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Many people everywhere suffer from various ailments every day. Some of them recover with the help of medicine. However, such things as paranormal disturbance, premature death, the results of black magic are not curable medically.
The practice of the deity Dukar is a very powerful antidote and protection against these paranormal disturbances.
This protection wheel has been prepared very meticulously and has been consecrated in Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in South India. The protection wheel is part of the powerful tantric practice of the deity Dukar.
Wear the Dukar on your body. Protect it from water. While wearing the protection wheel, refrain from unethical habits. The protection wheel can also be hung in your car or home. Keep it very carefully.
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The first Tibetan Buddhist 'greatest hits' collection featuring sacred chants, mantras and music from Tashi Lhunpo Monastery.
17 Golden Greats features ten tracks compiled from the critically-acclaimed albums the monks have released over the past decade, along with seven new recordings - with two prayers composed by the HH the 14th Dalai Lama: Prayer for the 17 Masters, paying homage to the 17 Pandits of Nalanda (the ancestral home of Buddhism in India) and The prayer of the words of truth, written in response to the Chinese occupation of Tibet.
REVIEWS
A fantastic compilation of the living, breathing traditions of the exiled Tashi Lhunpo Monks Songlines Magazine
In the 14th century the Tashi Lhunpo monastery was one of the most important of Tibet; after the Chinese invasion in 1949 and the monks’ escape into exile, its tradition was sedulously preserved, hence this benignly powerful disc ****The Scotsman
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https://tashilhunpomonks.bandcamp.com/album/17-golden-greats
https://tashilhunpomonks.bandcamp.com/album/calm-abiding
Guided meditations with introductory and dedication prayers - an introduction to a daily meditation practice.
The Tashi Lhunpo Monks' fifth album with 30iPS offers an oasis of calm via guided meditations for the aspiring practitioner from Psychotherapist Shan Tate and sacred Tibetan Buddhist prayers from the Monks, recorded on location at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe, South India.
There seems to be no doubt about the beneficial effects of developing a regular habit of meditation. Since the establishment in 1987 of the Mind & Life Institute, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been engaging with scientists from all over the world in discussions about topics ranging from quantum physics and cosmology to compassion and destructive emotions. One important area of research has been into the workings of the mind, of consciousness and of emotions.
His Holiness has encouraged scientists to examine advanced Tibetan spiritual practitioners to see what effects their spiritual practice has on their lives, and what benefits these could have outside a religious context. It has been shown that some experienced practitioners can achieve a state of inner peace, even when facing difficult and disturbing circumstances; that they are happier, less susceptible to destructive emotions and more attuned to the feelings of others.
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https://tashilhunpomonks.bandcamp.com/album/time-of-the-skeleton-lords
Time of the Skeleton Lords features sacred Tibetan prayers and music marking the great cycle of life, death and rebirth – the journey of the consciousness through the Bardo, according to Tibetan Buddhist traditions.
At death, Buddhism, along with many ancient Indian philosophical schools of thought, asserts the idea of a continuity of being once the physical death has occurred. The Bardo is an intermediate period between death and rebirth, during which the effects of causality and karma accumulated in previous lives influence the direction of the future rebirth. The journey of the consciousness through the Bardo may last an instant, or for as long as forty-nine days, after which one must find a place of rebirth.
Skeleton Lords (or Durdak) are Tibetan deities, guardians of the cemetery, whom serve to remind humans that death can come at any time. Buddhist practitioners are urged to meditate on the inevitability of death, in order to smooth the passage through the Bardo, cultivating attitudes that will result in either a good rebirth or enlightenment.
Press Quotes:
A Powerful Wall of Sound
Songlines Magazine
Fascinating
New Internationalist
The Music lifts towards rebirth
Financial Times
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