The Greek Orthodox Parish of Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO

Contact information

Come join us in worship at the St. Ninian's Church (696 King Street, AB24 1SJ, Aberdeen), opposite the entrance road to Seaton Park and the Hillhead Student Halls, just a short walk from the Old Aberdeen University Campus.





The 1, 2, 13, 20, 40 First Busses pass our door and stop nearby.Stagecoach busses to/from Ellon, Newburgh and Fraserburgh also pass from the church.





Free street parking is available on Don Street across the road (turn off King Street at the traffic lights by the church).