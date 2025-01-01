The Greek Orthodox Parish of Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO
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The Greek Orthodox Parish of Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO

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The Greek Orthodox Parish of Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO

Our mission

Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO SC051948 fosters ecclesiastical services for spiritual growth, supports the poor with emergency burial costs and aims to celebrate the Nigg Parish Church's Bicentennial Anniversary with an Orthodox Divine Liturgy in 2029.
More ways to support us
Nigg Parish Church
Donation
Nigg Parish Church
Help us celebrate Nigg Parish Church's Bicentennial Anniversary with an Orthodox Divine Liturgy, 200 years after the church had its inaugural service in 1829.Nigg Parish Church is one of Aberdeen's Historic Landmarks, that is built in 1828/9 by local Architect John Smith. Your donation directly fuels our mission of preserving Faith and Heritage. Join us now with your supportive contribution 🚀Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO (SC051948) is regulated by the Scottish Charity Regulator.
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Support Saint Matthew Aberdeen (SC051948)
Donation
Support Saint Matthew Aberdeen (SC051948)
At Saint Matthew Aberdeen SCIO (SC051948), we believe in creating Liturgical Services for everyone to come and worship.Our initiatives:General Fund: Cover necessities such as rent, electricity, and expenses, so we continue offering liturgical services.Philoptochos Fund: Support people who face emergency financial difficulties or/and need support for burials.Church Fund: Restore Nigg Parish Church to our new place of worship and preserve one of Aberdeen's Monumental Landmarks. Your support, directly sustain our sacred mission and future plans. Join our commitment today! ✨
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Become a Monthly Benefactor for St. Matthew Aberdeen
Membership
Become a Monthly Benefactor for St. Matthew Aberdeen
Your monthly support provides reliable funding for ongoing initiatives that help St. Matthew Parish continue liturgical and ecclesiastical services, support the poor with emergency burial costs and restore Nigg Parish Church as our place of worship 🌟Join our community of supporters and make a positive impact on our community 🚀
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/greekorthodoxchurch

Contact information

Come join us in worship at the St. Ninian's Church (696 King Street, AB24 1SJ, Aberdeen), opposite the entrance road to Seaton Park and the Hillhead Student Halls, just a short walk from the Old Aberdeen University Campus.


The 1, 2, 13, 20, 40 First Busses pass our door and stop nearby.Stagecoach busses to/from Ellon, Newburgh and Fraserburgh also pass from the church.


Free street parking is available on Don Street across the road (turn off King Street at the traffic lights by the church).

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