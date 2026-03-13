System Reset Camp

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About this event
Early bird price for access to full weekend programme including all main activities, meals and travel to Lockerbie Manor
Deposit for early bird price for admission. Balance of £95 should be paid by 4/9/2026. Details of how to do this will be sent out to remind campers/parents.
This ticket is only for additional siblings from the same family and can be used for as many siblings as applicable within the camo age range (13-18).
£
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