Word of Life Ministries UK Ltd

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Word of Life Ministries UK Ltd

About this event

System Reset Camp

Lockerbie Manor

Lockerbie DG11 2RG, UK

Early Bird Price for System Reset Autumn Camp (PAY IN FULL)
£145
Available until Jul 31

Early bird price for access to full weekend programme including all main activities, meals and travel to Lockerbie Manor

Early Bird Booking for System Reset Autumn Camp (DEPOSIT)
£50
Available until Jul 31

Deposit for early bird price for admission. Balance of £95 should be paid by 4/9/2026. Details of how to do this will be sent out to remind campers/parents.

Discounted ticket for additional sibling (pay in full)
£102

This ticket is only for additional siblings from the same family and can be used for as many siblings as applicable within the camo age range (13-18).

Add a donation for Word of Life Ministries UK Ltd

£

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