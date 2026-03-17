Bomber County Gateway Trust

Hosted by

Bomber County Gateway Trust

About this event

Celebration Day "On Freedom's Wings"

Folly Ln

Norton Disney, Lincoln LN6 9JL, UK

General Admission Adult
£7.50

Enjoy the full program of talks & entertainment

with access to all activities.

BBQ Food is NOT included in the entry ticket but is available to buy directly throughout the afternoon.


THIS IS A NON REFUNDABLE TICKET

Child 12 years & under (under 4 yrs free)
£5

Enjoy the full program of talks & entertainment

with access to all activities.

BBQ Food is NOT included in the entry ticket but is available to buy directly throughout the afternoon.


THIS IS A NON REFUNDABLE TICKET

Family (2 adults & 2 Children 12 yrs & under
£22

Enjoy the full program of talks & entertainment

with access to all activities.

BBQ Food is NOT included in the entry ticket but is available to buy directly throughout the afternoon.


THIS IS A NON REFUNDABLE TICKET

Add a donation for Bomber County Gateway Trust

£

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