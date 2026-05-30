Looping The Loop CIC

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Looping The Loop CIC

About this event

Charlotte's Web

Albion Rd

Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HP, UK

General Admission
£5

Standard admission price (all profits go to pay for the costs of the show and continuing the youth theatre)

Concessions
£2.50

Reduced price for children, OAPs, disabled patrons (carers go free - see below) and those on benefits.

Pay it Forward
Pay what you can

If you can afford more than £5 per ticket and want to pay it forward to contribute to the cost of this year's show this is the ticket for you!

Carer
Free

For those coming with a disabled person in need of a carer.

Add a donation for Looping The Loop CIC

£

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