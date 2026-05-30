Charlotte's Web

About this event
Standard admission price (all profits go to pay for the costs of the show and continuing the youth theatre)
Reduced price for children, OAPs, disabled patrons (carers go free - see below) and those on benefits.
If you can afford more than £5 per ticket and want to pay it forward to contribute to the cost of this year's show this is the ticket for you!
For those coming with a disabled person in need of a carer.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!