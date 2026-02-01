CRAI Scout District

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CRAI Scout District

About this event

Tomahawk Throwing Refresher Sessions

Pant-Ysgawen Parc

Maes-Y-Haf Lane, Newbridge, Newport NP11 4RX, UK

Air Rifles 09:30-11:00 (all six sessions included))
£25

Air Rifle Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £4.17 per session!)

Sundays from 09:30 to 11:00 on
15 March
22 March
12 April
26 April

3 May

10 May

Air Rifles 11:00-12:30 (all six sessions included))
£25

Air Rifle Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £4.17 per session!)

Sundays from 11:00 to 12:30 on
15 March
22 March
12 April
26 April

3 May

10 May

Crossbows 13:00-14:30 (all six sessions included))
£25

Crossbow Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £4.17 per session!)

Sundays from 13:00 to 14:30 on
15 March
22 March
12 April
26 April

3 May

10 May

Crossbows 14:30-16:00 (all six sessions included))
£25

Crossbow Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £4.17 per session!)

Sundays from 14:30 to 16:00 on
15 March
22 March
12 April
26 April

3 May

10 May

Tomahawks 16:30-18:00 (all six sessions included))
£25

Tomahawk Throwing (equivalent to £4.17 per session!)

Sundays from 16:30 to 18:00 on
15 March
22 March
12 April
26 April

3 May

10 May

YPS Certification (optional - Air Rifles and Crossbows only)
£15

NSRA YP registration and Certification this ticket needed in addition to the standard ticket for each participants that ALSO want the NSRA YPS Certification.

Add a donation for CRAI Scout District

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