The Museum of Richmond

Hosted by

The Museum of Richmond

About this event

Family Workshop: Easter Egg Decorations

Museum Of Richmond

2nd Floor, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK

Child - doing the craft
£6
Adult - with unlimited tea and coffee!
£3

Support the Museum by making a donation for unlimited tea and coffee throughout the workshop!

Nespresso machine, alternative milks and variety of herbal teas available!

Adult
Free

Please book an adult place for each adult you are bringing with you - thank you!

Child - Not doing the craft
Free

For toddlers/teens who may be coming along but not taking part in the main activity. Please still book them a place so that the workshop is not overcrowded - thank you!

Add a donation for The Museum of Richmond

£

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