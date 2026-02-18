The Museum of Richmond
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The Museum of Richmond

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The Museum of Richmond

Our mission

The Museum of Richmond celebrates the city's history and culture through engaging exhibitions and educational programs. It aims to inspire and connect the community by showcasing local stories and artifacts that highlight Richmond's diverse heritage.
Events
Events
Family Workshop: A Little House of Your Own
Event
Family Workshop: A Little House of Your Own
May 26 - May 28 | 3 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, 2nd Floor, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
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Textile Treasures Short Course
Event
Textile Treasures Short Course
Jun 8 - Sep 25 | 3 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
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Trumpeters' House Garden Party 2026
Event
Trumpeters' House Garden Party 2026
Jun 20, 2:00 - 5:00 PM GMT+1
Richmond TW9 1PD, UK
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Coffee and Crafting
Event
Coffee and Crafting
Jan 21 - Dec 12 | 20 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
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A Patchwork of Stories - patchwork and quilting workshop for adults
Event
A Patchwork of Stories - patchwork and quilting workshop for adults
Jul 4, 10:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
Get your tickets
SUMMER SCHOOL: Textile Treasures
Event
SUMMER SCHOOL: Textile Treasures
Jul 20 - Aug 7 | 2 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
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Family Workshop: Make Do and Mend
Event
Family Workshop: Make Do and Mend
Jul 28 - Jul 30 | 3 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, 2nd Floor Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
Get your tickets
Family Workshop: Easy Embroidery
Event
Family Workshop: Easy Embroidery
Aug 18 - Aug 20 | 3 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, 2nd Floor, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
Get your tickets
TALK and DEMONSTRATION by Paula Doyle
Event
TALK and DEMONSTRATION by Paula Doyle
Sep 10, 7:00 - 8:30 PM GMT+1
Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
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Family Workshop: Spooky Stained Glass
Event
Family Workshop: Spooky Stained Glass
Oct 27 - Oct 30 | 4 dates & times
Museum Of Richmond, 2nd Floor, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Friends of the Museum
Membership
Friends of the Museum
Support the Past, Inspire the Future.Become a Friend of the Museum of Richmond and help us preserve history, celebrate culture, and inspire generations to come.By joining our Friends scheme, you’ll play a vital role in supporting everything we do – from caring for our collections and hosting inspiring exhibitions, to running educational programs and community events. Your support helps keep the museum a vibrant, accessible space for all.As a Friend of the Museum of Richmond, you'll enjoy special benefits, including:Free or discounted entry to eventsExclusive previews and behind-the-scenes accessInvitations to Friends-only talks, tours, and receptionsRegular updates with our Friends newsletterWhether you visit often, love heritage, or simply want to make a difference, becoming a Friend is a meaningful way to be part of our story.Join today – and help keep the museum thriving for everyone
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Support your local, independent Museum
Donation
Support your local, independent Museum
Your contribution helps the Museum of Richmond continue its mission to preserve and share our vibrant local history. Every donation supports exhibitions, workshops, and educational programs that ignite curiosity and connection with our heritage.Join us in fostering a sense of belonging and creativity in our community. With your help, we can make history accessible to all, ensuring stories of Richmond endure for generations. Your support makes our work possible.As an independent charity dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Richmond, it is with sadness and determination that we learnt very recently that the support provided by our annual Richmond Council grant will be reduced by 25%. Help us rise to meet this challenge by donating what you can - thank you 💖
Donate today
The Museum of Richmond's Shop
Shop
The Museum of Richmond's Shop
Discover gifts that share Richmond’s story 🏛️Every purchase supports the Museum of Richmond’s work to preserve local history and welcome people of all ages into our exhibitions, workshops, and community events.From books on Richmond’s past to creative items inspired by the town’s streets, river, and residents, our shop helps you take a piece of local heritage home. Thank you for helping keep Richmond’s stories alive. 📚
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Our website

https://www.museumofrichmond.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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