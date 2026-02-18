Friends of the Museum
Support the Past, Inspire the Future.Become a Friend of the Museum of Richmond and help us preserve history, celebrate culture, and inspire generations to come.By joining our Friends scheme, you’ll play a vital role in supporting everything we do – from caring for our collections and hosting inspiring exhibitions, to running educational programs and community events. Your support helps keep the museum a vibrant, accessible space for all.As a Friend of the Museum of Richmond, you'll enjoy special benefits, including:Free or discounted entry to eventsExclusive previews and behind-the-scenes accessInvitations to Friends-only talks, tours, and receptionsRegular updates with our Friends newsletterWhether you visit often, love heritage, or simply want to make a difference, becoming a Friend is a meaningful way to be part of our story.Join today – and help keep the museum thriving for everyone