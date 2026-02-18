Donation

Support your local, independent Museum

Your contribution helps the Museum of Richmond continue its mission to preserve and share our vibrant local history. Every donation supports exhibitions, workshops, and educational programs that ignite curiosity and connection with our heritage.Join us in fostering a sense of belonging and creativity in our community. With your help, we can make history accessible to all, ensuring stories of Richmond endure for generations. Your support makes our work possible.As an independent charity dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Richmond, it is with sadness and determination that we learnt very recently that the support provided by our annual Richmond Council grant will be reduced by 25%. Help us rise to meet this challenge by donating what you can - thank you 💖