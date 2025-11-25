Family Workshop: Spooky Stained Glass

Hosted by
About this event
2nd Floor, Old Town Hall, Whittaker Ave, Richmond TW9 1TP, UK
Support the Museum by making a donation for unlimited tea and coffee throughout the workshop!
Nespresso machine, alternative milks and variety of herbal teas available!
Please book an adult place for each adult you are bringing with you so that the workshop is not overcrowded - thank you!
For toddlers/teens who may be coming along but not taking part in the main activity. Please still book them a place so that the workshop is not overcrowded - thank you!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!