Friends of No Whispers Community Interest Company Guest speakers event

This evening is all about creating a safe space to hear the remarkable stories of shared lived experiences of child sexual abuse and exploitation. There will be a buffet and time to network and socialise before two guest speakers share their stories.





Kayleigh Mercer

Two children experiences vile sexual abuse and never got the justice they needed, this left a hole in our family's hearts that can never be fixed. I am a mother trying to transform my pain into purpose, I am committed to raising awareness, breaking the silence and supporting others who may feel isolated or voiceless.





Andy Woodward

A unique global whistle blower who exposed systemic abuse in sport, sparking worldwide safeguarding changes. As the catalyst for Brazil's legislative changes and the UK's largest safeguarding investigation, Andy's story has inspired millions. Featured in the BAFTA- nominated BBC Drama Floodlights and award-winning documentaries across five continents, he is also the author of the ground breaking book Position of Trust. Don't miss this transformative event with a leader whose courage and resilience continues to shape a safer future for all.



