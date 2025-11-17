The Museum of Richmond

The Museum of Richmond

Friends of the Museum

BRONZE: £20 a year

  • 10% on Museum events and shop
  • Quarterly electronic newsletter
  • Invitations to Friends-only talks, tours, and receptions
SILVER: £50 a year

All the benefits of Bronze, plus TWO FREE tickets to a Museum adult event of your choice

GOLD: £100 a year

All the benefits Silver, plus a TWO FREE tickets to the Museum’s Garden Party at Trumpeters’ House

BENEFACTORS: £500 a year

All the benefits of GOLD, plus TWO tickets to all Museum adult events, on demand including the Garden Party AND exclusive Benefactors Only Events!

