Fundraising Pack

• Each participating gym receives a Together We Lift fundraising pot and with their gym specific QR Code on it.



• Gyms fundraise voluntarily within their facility through member donations



• If your gym raises more than £200, your £10 contribution will be refunded as a thank you



• No raffle, prize draw, or chance-based element is involved. Recognition is based purely on the value raised



• Donation pots will be returned to the Together We Lift team at the Independent Gym Show in November



• The gym that raises the highest amount will be recognised during the evening event at the Independent Gym Show



• All donations are handled transparently and passed directly to Together We Lift C.I.C