Fundraising Pack

About this event
• Each participating gym receives a Together We Lift fundraising pot and with their gym specific QR Code on it.
• Gyms fundraise voluntarily within their facility through member donations
• If your gym raises more than £200, your £10 contribution will be refunded as a thank you
• No raffle, prize draw, or chance-based element is involved. Recognition is based purely on the value raised
• Donation pots will be returned to the Together We Lift team at the Independent Gym Show in November
• The gym that raises the highest amount will be recognised during the evening event at the Independent Gym Show
• All donations are handled transparently and passed directly to Together We Lift C.I.C
This poster will include your branding, and unique QR Code to your fundraising page to ensure every penny raised in your gym, is counted towards your total.
£25 is for 5x A4 Posters
5ft x 3ft Together We Lift Flag. Help provide visibility for Together We Lift within your gym.
** THIS IS FREE **
This post is created by the volunteers at Together We Lift and will include your gym's branding, highlighting Together We Lift as Your Charitable Cause Of The Year
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!