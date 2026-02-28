Together We Lift C.I.C

Membership

Together We Lift Supporters Club 👥

Join our Supporters Club and help us keep lifting for mental health.Together We Lift is a not-for-profit organisation powered by coaches, athletes, and communities who believe in the strength of coming together. Every event we run raises money for local mental health charities, but it also costs money to make those events happen.Your monthly support helps us:Continue running and expanding community-led fundraising events across the UK.Fund mental health first aid training for personal trainers and coaches.Subsidise entry costs for those on low incomes so everyone can take part.Build a more sustainable foundation so we can keep raising funds for localised mental health causes.By joining the Supporters Club, you’re not just donating, you’re helping keep the lift going.💷 Supporter Tiers£3 per month = Supporter£5 per month = Advocate£10 per month = Champion£20 per month = Hall Of Famer