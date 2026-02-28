Together We Lift C.I.C
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Together We Lift C.I.C

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Together We Lift C.I.C

Our mission

• More than one day events, we are a mental health movement • Linking strength communities with local support services • Coach-led. Inclusive. Community-driven • A sign for the strength community that Together We Are Stronger
Events
Events
Cambridgeshire Together We Lift
Event
Cambridgeshire Together We Lift
Jul 5, 9:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Green End Rd, Sawtry, Huntingdon PE28 5UY, UK
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Scottish Week - Together We Lift
Event
Scottish Week - Together We Lift
Jul 18, 10:00 - 3:00 PM GMT+1
Peterhead, UK
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Kent: Together We Lift In Aid Of Keep Talking Services
Event
Kent: Together We Lift In Aid Of Keep Talking Services
Sep 13, 9:00 - 4:00 PM GMT+1
Kent, UK
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Fundraising Pack
Custom
Fundraising Pack
Apr 12, 4:00 PM - Nov 1, 8:00 PM GMT
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Wales - Together We Lift
Event
Wales - Together We Lift
Nov 22, 10:00 - 3:00 PM GMT
Cwmdu Industrial Estate, Carmarthen Rd, Gendros, Swansea SA5 8JF, UK
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More ways to support us
Together We Lift Supporters Club 👥
Membership
Together We Lift Supporters Club 👥
Join our Supporters Club and help us keep lifting for mental health.Together We Lift is a not-for-profit organisation powered by coaches, athletes, and communities who believe in the strength of coming together. Every event we run raises money for local mental health charities, but it also costs money to make those events happen.Your monthly support helps us:Continue running and expanding community-led fundraising events across the UK.Fund mental health first aid training for personal trainers and coaches.Subsidise entry costs for those on low incomes so everyone can take part.Build a more sustainable foundation so we can keep raising funds for localised mental health causes.By joining the Supporters Club, you’re not just donating, you’re helping keep the lift going.💷 Supporter Tiers£3 per month = Supporter£5 per month = Advocate£10 per month = Champion£20 per month = Hall Of Famer
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DONATE TO CPSL MIND
Donation
DONATE TO CPSL MIND
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💙 Together We Lift
Donation
💙 Together We Lift
Together We Rise. Together We Are Stronger. Together We Lift.Your donation will help us ensure that localised mental health charities receive ongoing support through our community-led strength events.Every pound raised brings us closer to building a long-term, sustainable plan that turns mental health in the fitness industry from a tick-box exercise into something truly meaningful, visible, and lived.💪 Donate today and help us keep lifting for mental health — one community, one event, one rep at a time.
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Our website

https://www.budsfitness.co.uk/event/together-we-lift/

Contact information

[email protected]
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