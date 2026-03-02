A UNESCO Local to Global Workshop: Mental Health and Well-being Support Without Four Walls

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About this event
Rhosmeirch, Llangefni LL77 7TQ, UK
Attend the morning workshop sessions.
This ticket includes expert talks and discussion exploring how GeoMôn’s landscapes and heritage can support mental health and community wellbeing, plus networking with health, community, public sector and business partners. Lunch is included.
Does not include the afternoon field excursion.
Dewch i sesiynau gweithdy'r bore.
Mae'r tocyn hwn yn cynnwys sgyrsiau sy'n archwilio sut y gall tirweddau a threftadaeth GeoMôn gefnogi iechyd meddwl a lles cymunedol, ynghyd â rhwydweithio â phartneriaid iechyd, cymunedol, y sector cyhoeddus a busnes. Mae cinio wedi'i gynnwys.
Nid yw'n cynnwys y daith maes yn y prynhawn.
Take part in the full day experience of the UNESCO Local to Global Programme Workshop.
This ticket includes morning talks and discussion, lunch, and an afternoon guided geopark wellbeing walk to Holy Island, led by Mind over Mountains, demonstrating nature‑based approaches to mental health and wellbeing. Transport to the field excursion can be provided.
Afternoon walk places are limited.
Cymerwch ran ym mhrofiad diwrnod llawn Gweithdy Local to Global.
Mae'r tocyn hwn yn cynnwys sgyrsiau a thrafodaethau, cinio, a thaith gerdded llesol i Ynys Gybi, dan arweiniad Mind over Mountains, gan arddangos dulliau seiliedig ar natur o ymdrin ag iechyd meddwl a lles.
Gellir darparu cludiant i'r daith maes.
Mae lleoedd yn gyfyngedig ar gyfer y daith gerdded prynhawn.
£
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