Ilkeston, Together We Lift In Aid Of Mind Derbyshire

Your entry will get you





40 minutes per event stations;

Traditional Deadlift

Log & Axle Press

Sled Drag and Push

Farmers

The day will conclude with our famous Tandem Deadlift which will highlight the reason we are all there. Together We Are Stronger.





Your £30 will also get you;

An event day t shirt

An event day goodie bag

Plus the opportunity to be apart of something truly special.