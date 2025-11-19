Ilkeston, Together We Lift In Aid Of Mind Derbyshire

About this event
Your entry will get you
40 minutes per event stations;
The day will conclude with our famous Tandem Deadlift which will highlight the reason we are all there. Together We Are Stronger.
Your £30 will also get you;
Plus the opportunity to be apart of something truly special.
You should have received a code to use at check out to cover your cost of entry.
Your entry will get you
40 minutes per event stations;
The day will conclude with our famous Tandem Deadlift which will highlight the reason we are all there. Together We Are Stronger.
Your £30 will also get you;
Plus the opportunity to be apart of something truly special.
£
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