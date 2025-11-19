Together We Lift C.I.C

Hosted by

Together We Lift C.I.C

About this event

Ilkeston, Together We Lift In Aid Of Mind Derbyshire

Bst

Critchley St, Ilkeston DE7 8GE, UK

Together We Lift at The Unit
£30

Your entry will get you


40 minutes per event stations;

  • Traditional Deadlift
  • Log & Axle Press
  • Sled Drag and Push
  • Farmers

The day will conclude with our famous Tandem Deadlift which will highlight the reason we are all there. Together We Are Stronger.


Your £30 will also get you;

  • An event day t shirt
  • An event day goodie bag

Plus the opportunity to be apart of something truly special.

Hall Of Famer
£30

You should have received a code to use at check out to cover your cost of entry.

Your entry will get you


40 minutes per event stations;

  • Traditional Deadlift
  • Log & Axle Press
  • Sled Drag and Push
  • Farmers

The day will conclude with our famous Tandem Deadlift which will highlight the reason we are all there. Together We Are Stronger.


Your £30 will also get you;

  • An event day t shirt
  • An event day goodie bag

Plus the opportunity to be apart of something truly special.

Add a donation for Together We Lift C.I.C

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!