Includes the morning business leadership session, followed by the main Industry Leaders Lunch at Founders’ Hall.





The day will begin with a focused two-hour micro course (9.30am - 11.30am) delivered by Emilie Thysse of Yellow Door Training & Development, exploring how leaders can build and sustain high-performance cultures within fast-paced environments. The session is highly practical, offering insight into leadership behaviours, team alignment, and the balance between results and engagement, with clear takeaways that can be applied directly within teams. (NB. All proceeds from the business session will be donated to the Charity, thanks to the generous support of Emilie and Yellow Door Training.)





Attendees will then join the lunch attendees at noon for networking drinks and a three-course lunch. The Akwaaba Foundation’s 10th anniversary celebrations will include with a silent auction featuring hospitality and experience-led prizes. (Details to follow).