Introduction to rivers & catchment science (6-Session Online Course)

About this event
Enjoy the full 6-session program with access to all supporting resources via the online course space and option to attend field trip day (travel and accommodation not included). Sessions held fortnightly at 18:00-19:30 on Wednesdays. Session 1 at 18:00 on Wednesday 11th March 2026.
Enjoy the full 6-session program with access to all supporting resources via the online course space and option to attend field trip day (travel and accommodation not included). Discounted rate for citizen scientists, members of voluntary groups, non-professional river enthusiasts, etc only.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!