Late Join - Learn to Shoot with CRAI Scouts

About this event
Air Rifle Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £5 per session!)
Sundays from 09:30 to 11.00 on
22 March
12 April
26 April
3 May
10 May
Air Rifle Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £5 per session!)
Sundays from 11:00 to 12:30 on
22 March
12 April
26 April
3 May
10 May
Crossbow Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £5 per session!)
Sundays from 13:00 to 14:30 on
22 March
12 April
26 April
3 May
10 May
Crossbow Shooting with no NSRA YPS Certification (equivalent to £5 per session!)
Sundays from 14:30 to 16:00 on
22 March
12 April
26 April
3 May
10 May
NSRA YP registration and Certification this ticket needed in addition to the standard ticket for each participants that ALSO want the NSRA YPS Certification.
£
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