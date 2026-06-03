Harriers Foundation

Hosted by

Harriers Foundation

About this event

Malvern Summer Football

Dyson Perrins Academy

Yates Hay Rd, Malvern WR14 1WD, UK

1 Day Admission early bird
£12
Available until Jul 24

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

2 Day Admission -early bird
£24
Available until Jul 24

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

3 Day Admission - early bird
£33
Available until Jul 24

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

General Admission 1 day
£14
General Admission 2 days
£28
General Admission 3 days
£38
Half Day early bird
£6
Available until Jul 24

Available to 5-7 year olds only. 10-12.30 or 1-3pm

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

Half Day Admission
£7

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