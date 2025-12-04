Moelfre RNLI's Crew Dinner Auction

🚤✨ AUCTION PRIZE – VIP GOLDEN TICKET - MOELFRE LIFEBOAT & STATION TOUR ✨🚤

A truly exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience is up for auction on behalf of the RNLI Moelfre Annual Fundraising Dinner 💛⚓

This VIP Golden Ticket invites a family, or group of up to 6 people to enjoy a private guided tour of Moelfre Lifeboat Station and their amazing life saving lifeboats. The tour will hosted by the very people who bring the station to life — the Lifeboat Operations Manager, Lifeboat Coxswain, and members of the volunteer crew.

You’ll enjoy a behind the scenes station tour, as well as an on shore, on-board tour of both our lifeboats:



🚤 ‘Kiwi’ – Moelfre’s All-Weather Tamar class lifeboat

🚤 ‘Enfys 2’ – Moelfre’s Inshore lifeboat

📅 Tour options:

The visit can be arranged at a time convenient to your group , or

Timed before one of Moelfre’s exercise launch dates , giving you the incredible opportunity to meet our volunteers and watch the lifeboats launch — an unforgettable sight.

🎟️ What’s included:

VIP station tour for up to 6 people

Hosted by RNLI personnel and volunteer crew

Onboard ashore guided tour of both lifeboats

Opportunity to witness a live exercise launch (if scheduled)

📌 Terms & Conditions

Disabled / wheelchair/ pram lift & access is available within the lifeboat station

All bookings are subject to the operational requirements of the station

Children will need to be accompanied by an adult (one adult per child) and supervised at all times.

Tours will be arranged on pre-planned exercise launch dates where applicable

Access onboard the lifeboats involves the use of boarding ladders, steps, and uneven footing - Those wishing to board the lifeboat for a tour must be reasonably able-bodied and steady on their feet – Subject to a risk assessment on the day if required.

This is a money-can’t-buy experience offering a rare insight into the dedication, teamwork, and skill behind Moelfre’s lifesaving service.

👉 Bid generously and help support the volunteers who save lives at sea 💛⚓