Moelfre RNLI's Crew Dinner Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
🚤✨ AUCTION PRIZE – VIP GOLDEN TICKET - MOELFRE LIFEBOAT & STATION TOUR ✨🚤
A truly exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience is up for auction on behalf of the RNLI Moelfre Annual Fundraising Dinner 💛⚓
This VIP Golden Ticket invites a family, or group of up to 6 people to enjoy a private guided tour of Moelfre Lifeboat Station and their amazing life saving lifeboats. The tour will hosted by the very people who bring the station to life — the Lifeboat Operations Manager, Lifeboat Coxswain, and members of the volunteer crew.
You’ll enjoy a behind the scenes station tour, as well as an on shore, on-board tour of both our lifeboats:
🚤 ‘Kiwi’ – Moelfre’s All-Weather Tamar class lifeboat
🚤 ‘Enfys 2’ – Moelfre’s Inshore lifeboat
📅 Tour options:
🎟️ What’s included:
📌 Terms & Conditions
This is a money-can’t-buy experience offering a rare insight into the dedication, teamwork, and skill behind Moelfre’s lifesaving service.
👉 Bid generously and help support the volunteers who save lives at sea 💛⚓
Starting bid
A framed moment that captures what Moelfre Lifeboat is all about. The boat crew aboard the All-Weather Lifeboat Tamar class Kiwi and her daughter craft Y241, with the shore crew in the foreground orchestrating the launch and recovery on the slipway. A true example of teamwork and our motto: One Crew. Donated by local photographer Will Aron, taken during the RNLI 200th anniversary celebrations.
www.willaron.com
Starting bid
MIJ Building & Joinery – Skilled Trades Support Package - worth over £1,200!
Bid on a fantastic, practical prize generously donated by MIJ Building & Joinery:
four days of expert labour from one skilled tradesperson, or one full day with a team of four skilled tradespeople.
This flexible package can be used across a range of trades, including bricklaying, plastering, carpentry, and similar building and joinery works—ideal for moving a home improvement or small construction project forward with professional hands on site.
What’s included
Please note
Further details and scope discussions are available on request.
To learn more about MIJ Building & Joinery, visit www.mij.org.uk.
A brilliant opportunity to put professional skills to work on your next project while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
⭐ £250 (inc. VAT) of Building Materials from CL Jones – Llangefni Branch ⭐
We’re delighted to offer £250 (including VAT) to spend on materials from the CL Jones Llangefni Branch as one of our fantastic auction prizes.
Whether you’re planning a home improvement project, trade work, or simply stocking up on essential materials, this is a brilliant and practical prize with real value.
👏 Kindly donated by CL Jones, with special thanks to Managing Director Nigel Roberts for his generous support of our fundraiser and the lifesaving work of theRNLI Moelfre - Subject to the suppliers T&C's
👉 Please support our auction by placing your bids via our Zeffy auction link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/ticketing/moelfre-rnlis-crew-dinner-auction
An ideal opportunity for anyone with up and coming projects, or why not take a bid and Pair this prize up with one of our other incredible auction Lots donated by MIJ Building and Joiner!
Every bid helps keep our volunteer lifeboat crews ready to save lives at sea 🚤
Starting bid
Seaview Lodge, Lligwy – Luxury Weekend Cabin Stay for Four
Escape to the coast with this exceptional auction prize generously donated by Seaview Lodge, Lligwy (@seaview_lodge_anglesey):
a luxury weekend stay in their stunning two-bedroom cabin, sleeping up to four guests, set within private grounds near the beautiful Lligwy coastline.
This stylish retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort and relaxation, featuring a private hot tub, BBQ area, fire pit, and peaceful outdoor space—ideal for couples, families, or friends. Better still, the lodge is dog friendly, so your four-legged companion can join the getaway too.
What’s included
Please note
A truly special prize offering relaxation, privacy, and luxury in one of Anglesey’s most beautiful locations. 🌿🔥🛁. https://www.instagram.com/seaview_lodge_anglesey/
Starting bid
⭐ Private 1–1 Pilates Session (2 Hours) with Sharon of Mon Pilates – Worth £150 ⭐
We’re delighted to offer a private two-hour one-to-one Pilates session with Pilates by Sharon, generously donated as one of our fantastic auction prizes and valued at £150.
This bespoke session begins with a gentle movement and posture assessment, allowing Sharon to understand your body, lifestyle, and any specific concerns — such as back pain, joint stiffness, postural issues, injury recovery, or goals around strength and mobility.
You’ll then be guided through a carefully structured Pilates session, tailored entirely to your individual needs. Through controlled, mindful movement, the session focuses on improving core strength, flexibility, balance, and overall body awareness, all at a pace that feels comfortable and supportive.
Whether you’re new to Pilates or already experienced, this personalised experience offers expert guidance, targeted exercises, and a calm, encouraging environment to help you move with greater ease and confidence.
💡 Ideal for:
👉 Place your bids via our Zeffy auction link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/ticketing/moelfre-rnlis-crew-dinner-auction
Every bid helps support the RNLI Moelfre and keeps our volunteer lifeboat crews ready to save lives at sea 🚤💙
Starting bid
⛵🌊Discover sailing and overnight stay for 4 people – Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre 🌊⛵
We’re incredibly grateful to Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre for their generous donation in support of RNLI Moelfre’s Annual Fundraising Dinner 💛🚤
✨ Up for auction is an unforgettable experience for up to four people:
Enjoy an overnight stay at Plas Menai, perfectly located on the stunning shores of the Menai Strait, one of the most beautiful and iconic stretches of water in North Wales.
Start your stay by waking up to a delicious breakfast, then head out onto the water for an exhilarating Discover Sailing session for all four guests. Whether you’re completely new to sailing or simply love being afloat, this experience offers the perfect mix of learning, adventure, and spectacular scenery.
🎟️ What’s included:
This is a truly special prize combining adventure, relaxation, and the great outdoors — all while helping to raise vital funds for the lifesaving work of RNLI Moelfre.
🙏 A huge thank you to Plas Menai National Outdoor Centre for supporting our volunteers and this important fundraising event.
👉 Bid generously and help support those who save lives at sea 💛⚓
Starting bid
Rhosybol, Anglesey – Two-Night Stay in a 3-Bedroom Holiday Home
Enjoy a relaxing countryside escape with this lovely auction prize generously donated by Jane Ashman:
a two-night stay in a spacious three-bedroom holiday house located in the peaceful village of Rhosybol, Anglesey.
Perfect for families or groups, this well-appointed home offers a comfortable base from which to explore Anglesey’s beautiful coastline, countryside, and local attractions, while enjoying the calm of a rural setting.
What’s included
Please note
Further details and photos of the property and location can be viewed here:
https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/35987005
A wonderful opportunity to enjoy a comfortable and relaxing Anglesey getaway. 🏡🌿
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable outdoor experience with this gift voucher for a half-day adventure for two people, generously donated by Anglesey Adventures.
As the original premier outdoor adventure company on Anglesey, Anglesey Adventures has been delivering exciting, unique adventure activities across the island and throughout North Wales for decades. Their wealth of experience truly cannot be matched—they were the first company to offer coasteering in North Wales!
Whether you’re seeking adrenaline, breathtaking coastal scenery, or an outdoor experience with a real difference, their expert team will ensure an adventure you won’t forget. Based at Anglesey Outdoors, they’re also the only provider with on-site changing facilities and hot showers—a welcome luxury after an action-packed session.
Fully accredited with the AALA Licence, LOtC Quality Badge, and Adventure Mark, Anglesey Adventures is trusted by individuals, families, schools, and youth groups alike.
Bid now for the chance to experience Anglesey at its adventurous best!
Starting bid
Trailfinders – £300 Worldwide Travel Vouchers
Dreaming of your next adventure? Bid on this exciting prize generously donated by Trailfinders:
£300 worth of travel vouchers to put towards your next trip anywhere in the world.
These vouchers can be redeemed against any flight or travel product and used to book arrangements through any Trailfinders UK travel centre, giving you expert advice and outstanding service while planning your journey—whether it’s a weekend escape or a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
What’s included
Please note
For more information about Trailfinders and the experiences they offer, visit www.trailfinders.com.
A wonderful opportunity to turn a winning bid into unforgettable travel memories. ✈️🌍
Starting bid
Up for auction is this exceptional 100-piece Snap-on / Blue-Point 3/8” and 1/4” socket and general service set with an RRP of over £600 - a must-have for any professional mechanic, tradesperson, or serious DIY enthusiast.
This high-quality set includes a comprehensive range of sockets and bits, built to the renowned Snap-on standard of durability, precision, and lifetime performance. A fantastic opportunity to secure a premium tool set while supporting a great cause.
👏 Kindly donated by Steve Jackson, the authorised Snap-on Dealer for North Wales and Anglesey
For all Snap-on or Blue-Point tool requirements, please visit and support Steve via his Facebook page:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/share/1J9Ut1GdG6/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Every bid helps support the vital, lifesaving work of the RNLI Moelfre 🚤
Starting bid
RibRide – Round Anglesey Adventure for One
Experience the thrill of the sea with this fantastic auction prize generously donated by RibRide:
a high-speed RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) ride around the stunning coastline of Anglesey for one person.
This unforgettable boat trip offers a unique way to explore Anglesey from the water, combining speed, scenery, and the chance to see local wildlife along one of the UK’s most beautiful coastlines. The experience must be booked through RibRide’s official booking office to ensure availability and the best possible experience.
What’s included
Please note
For more details about RibRide and their Anglesey experiences, visit https://www.ribride.co.uk/en/around-anglesey-explorer
An exhilarating prize for adventure lovers and sea-seekers alike. 🌊🚤
Starting bid
Horan Contracting (Moelfre) – 1m³ Load of Air-Dried Logs
Keep warm and cosy with this practical and generous auction prize donated by Horan Contracting of Moelfre:
a cubic metre (IBC) load of quality air-dried logs, perfect for wood burners, open fires, or outdoor fire pits.
Locally sourced and professionally prepared, these logs are ready to use and will be delivered locally, with delivery details to be arranged directly with Horan Contracting at a mutually convenient time.
What’s included
Please note
To find out more about Horan Contracting and the services they offer, visit
www.horancontracting.co.uk
A great prize that brings lasting warmth and value long after auction night. 🔥🪵
Starting bid
Signed (front or back at winners choice) Lifeboat Photograph – Moelfre & Holyhead ALBs, Cemaes Bay 2025
A truly special and collectible auction prize: a professionally captured photograph of the Moelfre and Holyhead All-Weather Lifeboats in Cemaes Bay (2025), signed by the Moelfre lifeboat crew.
This striking image was taken and generously donated by Mr Ralph Hillard, making it a unique piece of RNLI history and a meaningful keepsake for supporters of the lifeboat service and maritime heritage alike.
What’s included
Please note
A wonderful, one-of-a-kind prize celebrating dedication, teamwork, and lifesaving at sea. ⚓📸
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing coastal escape with this wonderful auction prize generously donated by The Liverpool Arms, Beaumaris:
a two-night bed and breakfast stay in this well-loved and welcoming inn, perfectly located on the historic seafront of Beaumaris.
Ideal for a short break, this stay offers comfort, character, and a delicious breakfast each morning—perfect for exploring Anglesey, Beaumaris Castle, and the surrounding coastline.
What’s included
Please note
For more information about the hotel, rooms, and location, visit
http://www.liverpoolarms.co.uk/
A delightful getaway prize in one of Anglesey’s most charming seaside towns. 🏨🌊
Starting bid
The Kinmel Arms, Moelfre have kindly donated a – Supercar Driving Experience at Trac Môn
Get ready for an adrenaline-fuelled day with this incredible auction prize kindly donated by The Kinmel Arms, Moelfre:
a 4-car supercar driving experience plus a high-speed passenger ride at Trac Môn (Anglesey Circuit).
This thrilling experience gives the winner the chance to get behind the wheel of four stunning supercars, followed by an unforgettable high-speed passenger lap with a professional driver—perfect for motorsport fans and thrill-seekers alike.
What’s included
Please note
To learn more about The Kinmel Arms, Moelfre, visit
https://www.robinsonsbrewery.com/pubs/kinmel-arms-moelfre/
A high-octane prize guaranteed to deliver speed, excitement, and unforgettable memories. 🏎️🔥
Starting bid
Gwynedd Skip & Plant Hire – 4 Cubic Yard Skip Hire (North Wales)
A practical and much-appreciated auction prize kindly donated by Gwynedd Skip Hire:
one 4 cubic yard skip hire, ideal for home clear-outs, small renovation projects, or garden tidy-ups.
This skip size is perfect for manageable domestic jobs and can be arranged directly with the provider across North Wales, helping you dispose of waste safely and responsibly.
What’s included
Please note
For full details on skip sizes, hire terms, and coverage areas, visit:
https://www.gwyneddskipandplant.co.uk/skip-hire
A very useful prize that helps get those long-overdue jobs ticked off the list. 🧹🚧
Starting bid
The Badger Inn, Church Minshull – One-Night Stay + £60 Food Voucher
Enjoy a charming getaway with this wonderful auction prize generously donated by The Badger Inn—a stunning traditional 18th-century country inn in Church Minshull, Cheshire.
This prize includes a one-night stay in their comfortable accommodation along with a £60 food voucher, perfect for sampling the inn’s renowned dishes and local hospitality. Whether it’s a cosy evening by the fire, a leisurely dinner, or a peaceful night away, this prize promises a memorable experience.
What’s included
Please note
For more details about the inn, rooms, menus, and location, visit:
https://badgerinn.co.uk/
A perfect prize for a relaxing break, great food, and classic country inn hospitality. 🍷🍽️🛏️
Starting bid
Family Bundle Ticket - Greenwood Family Park
Enjoy a fantastic family out for a great cause with this amazing auction prize generously donated by Greenwood Family Park
This ticket package gives a family of four the chance to attend this amazing attraction while contributing to lifesaving work at sea.
What’s included
Please note
For more information about Greenwood Family Park and what they offer year-round, visit:
https://www.greenwoodfamilypark.co.uk/
Starting bid
🌊🦭 Anglesey Sea Zoo Family Ticket! 🦭🌊
We’re delighted to share another fantastic RNLI Moelfre auction prize — a Family Ticket (2 adults + 2 children) to Anglesey Sea Zoo, kindly donated in support of our RNLI fundraising event 💛
👉 https://www.angleseyseazoo.co.uk/
Anglesey Sea Zoo isn’t just one of Anglesey’s favourite attractions — it’s also doing vital marine conservation work right here in Wales. This year, the Sea Zoo is focusing on raising awareness that it is primarily a marine conservation centre, not just a traditional aquarium. The aquarium itself exists to support conservation projects, educate visitors, and raise funds to protect our marine environment.
🌍 Exciting news:
Anglesey Sea Zoo has just launched a brand-new charity —
CCC (Conservation Centre Cymru / Canolfan Cadwraeth Cymru) — which will operate alongside the Sea Zoo as Wales’ only purpose-built sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation centre. Construction of the new centre will begin in the coming months, while the team continues caring for their current turtle resident, Rhossi 🐢💙
🎟️ Prize includes:
A huge thank you to Anglesey Sea Zoo for their generosity and continued support of RNLI Moelfre and our lifesaving volunteers 🚤⚓
👉 Don’t miss your chance — bid now and support two incredible causes:
RNLI Moelfre and marine conservation in Wales 💛🌊
Starting bid
⚡🌍2x Zip World velocity tickets - th worlds fastest zip line 🌍⚡
A huge thank you to Zip World for their incredible support of RNLI Moelfre’s Annual Fundraising Dinner with this adrenaline-packed auction prize 💛🚤
🔥 Up for auction: TWO tickets for Zip World Velocity – the WORLD’S FASTEST zip wire! 🔥
This is your chance to experience one of the UK’s most iconic attractions, flying at breathtaking speed across the stunning North Wales landscape. Perfect for thrill-seekers, adventure lovers, or anyone wanting to tick a bucket-list experience off in unforgettable style.
🎟️ What’s included:
This is an amazing opportunity to combine pure adrenaline with supporting an incredible cause — helping to fund the lifesaving work of RNLI Moelfre and its dedicated volunteers.
🙏 Huge thanks again to Zip World for their generosity and continued support.
👉 Bid now, feel the rush, and support those who save lives at sea 💛⚓
Starting bid
🔥✨ AEG Built-In Single Oven with SteamBake & Pyrolytic Cleaning ✨🔥
We’re delighted to thank Howdens Llangefni for their generous donation in support of RNLI Moelfre’s Annual Fundraising Dinner 💛🚤
✨ Up for auction is a fantastic home upgrade:
An AEG BPK355020M Built-In Single Oven, combining sleek design with advanced cooking technology to help you achieve perfect results every time.
Featuring SteamBake multifunction cooking, this oven adds steam at the start of baking for crispier crusts and softer centres – ideal for bread, pastries, and more. With Pyrolytic self-cleaning, stubborn grease and food residue are burned away, leaving you with an oven that’s effortless to keep clean.
🎟️ What’s included:
This is a brilliant prize that combines style, convenience, and performance, all while helping to raise vital funds for the lifesaving work of RNLI Moelfre.
🙏 A huge thank you to Howdens Llangefni for their generous support of our volunteers and this important fundraising event.
👉 Bid generously and help support those who save lives at sea 💛⚓
Starting bid
This stunning original framed painting (40 x 40 cm), titled “Feel the Breeze”, is an acrylic on canvas by talented local Moelfre artist Elizabeth Murray-Smith.
Deeply inspired by the breathtaking beauty of Anglesey, Elizabeth pours her love of the island’s seascapes and landscapes into vibrant, expressive palettes that capture the very essence of this magical place. Her work radiates energy, movement, and a true sense of coastal calm.
Elizabeth’s paintings have found homes not only across Anglesey and the UK, but also internationally in Spain and the United Arab Emirates, bringing joy and colour to collectors far and wide.
A beautiful and unique piece of original artwork — perfect for any home or as a special gift.
Bid now for the chance to own an original piece of Anglesey-inspired art.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!