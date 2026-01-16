Peaches Womb Cancer Trust's Shop

About this shop
Please add postage for your order. This helps us keep more funds focused on awareness, support and research.
This option covers 2nd class large letter delivery for 1–5 small items. We aim to send within 4-5 working days but please allow longer for Royal Mail delivery times - thank you!
We are so grateful for your support.
Wear your support with pride! A peach ribbon pin showing solidarity with those affected by womb cancer.
Every badge sold helps fund life-changing support and research.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
A peach ribbon to wear, display, or share — show your support and raise awareness of womb cancer.
Your purchase helps fund our awareness campaigns.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Show your support for Peaches Womb Cancer Trust with our limited edition enamel pin with a clutch back.
Just right for jackets, bags or lanyards, it’s a small but proud way to keep the Peaches spirit close to you and spark conversation.
Every badge sold helps fund life-changing support and research.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
An eye-catching and accessible poster, great for raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of womb cancer.
Perfect for schools, workplaces, or community spaces.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Handy, portable flyers to share information about womb cancer with friends, family, and your community.
Your support helps more people recognise the signs early.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
With QR codes and descriptions of our support videos, this is a great resource for anyone wanting to find our more about womb cancer following a diagnosis.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Carry your ID, keys, or event pass in practical, Peaches style!
Bold blue with gold lettering, our lanyard is perfect for healthcare professionals, supporters, or anyone wanting to show their love for Peaches while on the go.
Please consider adding postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Stay warm and show your support for Peaches wherever you go.
Soft, comfy and perfect for anyone experiencing hair loss or simply wanting to champion our cause.
White with our embroidered logo – grab yours before they’re gone!
Please add postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Our 'Always With You' embroidered patch is a sweet little token of love and support.
A thoughtful gift for those special people who always have a place in your heart. These embroidered patches are perfect for jazzing up jackets, plain sweatshirts, tote bags, hospital bags, you name it!
This hand drawn design has been embroidered in green on a peach felt base. These patches are incredibly easy to iron or sew on to the item of your choice. Full instructions can be found on the reverse of the backing card.
These sweet heart patches measure 75mm x 80mm and are supplied on an illustrated recycled card backing board. Made in China.
Please add postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
This Girl Power Affirmations Card is more than a greeting, it’s a love letter to the brilliant, bold women who light up your world.
Filled with uplifting affirmations that celebrate confidence, kindness and fierce friendship, it’s the perfect way to tell someone they’re seen, valued and unstoppable.
Spark joy, strength and connection with every word.
* All cards are left blank inside for your own message
* Approx. dimensions W 12cm x H 17cm
* Includes a signature patterned envelope
* Gold foil detail
* Printed in the UK
* All cards are FSC certified and have plastic free packaging
Please add postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Show your support in tough times with our 'Life Is Tough' card.
With its rainbow letters and gold foil star detail, this heartfelt card reminds them that they are strong and can overcome any obstacles.
Perfect for sending a message of encouragement during difficult times.
* All cards are left blank inside for your own message
* Approx. dimensions W 12cm x H 17cm
* Includes a signature patterned envelope
* Gold foil detail
* Printed in the UK
* All cards are FSC certified and have plastic free packaging
Please add postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Please add postage for your order. This helps us keep more funds focused on awareness, support and research.
This option covers Royal Mail Tracked medium parcel (2kg) delivery for 1–5 items. We aim to send within 4-5 working days but please allow longer for Royal Mail delivery times - thank you!
We are so grateful for your support.
This mug will brighten your day with its cheerful 'just peachy' message, and cute illustrated peach detail, designed by Eleanor Bowmer.
* 300ml capacity
* Approx. dimensions H 8.5cm x Dia. 9.5cm
* Made from premium new bone china, an animal-free alternative to traditional bone china
* Microwave and dishwasher safe
* Boxed for easy gifting.
Please add parcel postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Remind someone special just how wonderful they are with this beautiful and practical zipped pouch.
Our 'Exceptionally Wonderful Human' design has been printed by hand in off-white ink on perfect peach canvas. This versatile pouch is perfect for hospital essentials and can be used as a great little makeup or clutch bag.
A thoughtful and useful gift for the exceptional people in your life, each pouch is designed and handmade in the UK with love and premium materials.
* Made in the UK
* Sturdy peach canvas
* Black cotton lining and metal zip
* Screen printed in orange
* 280mm by 200mm (11 by 8 inches)
* Weight: 220 g (7.76 oz)
Please add parcel postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
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A fruity peach design hanging from a delicate gold coloured hoop.
The design features a glossy pastel coloured peach shape with an engraved peachy bum and little green leaf.
* Handmade in Leeds, UK
* Cut from Perspex acrylic
* Engraved and hand painted
* Nickel free metal hoops made from iron - hypoallergenic for sensitive skin
* Measuring approximately 50mm x 25mm
Packed in a fun, colourful gift box that can be recycled with regular card and paper.
Please add parcel postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
A fruity peach design hanging from a gold coloured necklace chain.
The design features a pastel orange peach shape, complete with green leaf.
All designs are hand drawn by Silly Loaf's designer, Sophie, so they are completely unique.
* Handmade in Leeds, UK
* Cut from Perspex acrylic
* Engraved and hand painted
* Nickel free metal chain made from iron - hypoallergenic for sensitive skin
* Measuring approximately 25mm x 25mm on a 45cm chain
Packed in a fun, colourful gift box that can be recycled with regular card and paper.
Please add parcel postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Fun and cute, these glossy fruit earrings are perfect for anyone feeling peachy.
These stud earrings feature a pastel orange peach shape with green leaf design, supplied with push on earring backs.
* Handmade in Leeds, UK
* Cut from Perspex acrylic
* Engraved and hand painted
* Fixed to stainless steel earring backs; suitable for sensitive skin
* Measuring approximately 15mm x 12mm
Packed in a fun, colourful gift box that can be recycled with regular card and paper.
Please add parcel postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
Life is tough, but you deserve a notebook that’s designed to stand up to your day-to-day.
This Life is Tough B5 Notebook comes with an elegant leopard star ballpoint pen that creates effortless and smooth writing.
This book will make staying organised, or journaling your thoughts not only easier, but more stylish!
* H13.5cm x W3.9cm x D3cm
* Ball Point nib
* Refillable pen
* Black Ink
* Lined paper
Please add parcel postage to your order to help us to cover our costs.
Thank you.
This Self Care Club Print is the perfect reminder to take some time for yourself to relax and look after yourself.
Featuring hand painted icons that represent our favourite forms of self care, including reading, time with friends, pamper time and tasty food, this print is a great reminder or gift for yourself or a friend.
The print comes unframed.
*Printed onto high quality 310gsm matte finish art paper.
* Paper dimensions: A4 (21.0 x 29.7cm)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!