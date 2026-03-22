Red Sky Ball 2027

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Pay your deposit now to purchase next year's tickets at £130 each.
Deposits are non refundable and will be deducted from your booking for 2027. The balance is payable upfront or can be split in 2, payable in September and January.
Pay your deposit now to purchase next year's tickets at £130 each (£1300 for tables of 10 £1560 for tables on 12). Only 1 deposit is required per booking.
Deposits are non refundable and will be deducted from your booking for 2027.
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