The Guide Association Derbyshire

Hosted by

The Guide Association Derbyshire

About this event

Selection Ride for Scout and Guide Trip to the Netherlands 2027 - various dates

18 April - Ilkeston
£10

Saturday 18th April 2026 10-4.30. 10th Ilkeston Scout Hut, The Crescent, Stanley Common, Ilkeston, DE7 6GL

10 May - Melbourne
£10

Sunday 10th May 2026 10-4.30. Melbourne Scout & Guide Hut, Packhorse Road, Melbourne, DE73 8BZ

6 June - Matlock
£10

Saturday 6th June 2026 10-4.30. Darley Dale Scout Hut, Church Road, Churchtown, Darley Dale, Matlock, DE4 2GL

12 July - Wirksworth
£10

Sunday 12th July 2026 10-4.30. Wirksworth Scout Hut, Cemetery Lane, Wirksworth DE4 4FZ

Bike hire
£10

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