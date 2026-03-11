Selection Ride for Scout and Guide Trip to the Netherlands 2027 - various dates

About this event
Saturday 18th April 2026 10-4.30. 10th Ilkeston Scout Hut, The Crescent, Stanley Common, Ilkeston, DE7 6GL
Sunday 10th May 2026 10-4.30. Melbourne Scout & Guide Hut, Packhorse Road, Melbourne, DE73 8BZ
Saturday 6th June 2026 10-4.30. Darley Dale Scout Hut, Church Road, Churchtown, Darley Dale, Matlock, DE4 2GL
Sunday 12th July 2026 10-4.30. Wirksworth Scout Hut, Cemetery Lane, Wirksworth DE4 4FZ
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