Sign A Slate - Leave your mark on the weaving shed

Become part of the restoration of the historic weaving shed at Woodend Mill.





For a £20 donation, your name — or the name of someone special — will be hand-written onto an original roofing slate and permanently returned to the roof during restoration works.





When your slate is ready to be installed, you will receive a digital certificate featuring an image of your named slate before it is returned to the roof.





Each slate will be carefully tracked and digitally mapped, allowing supporters to later locate their slate through an interactive feature within the completed building.





Supporter names will also be recognised on a scrolling banner on our website throughout the restoration project and included within a permanent Roll of Honour displayed inside the completed weaving shed.





A small gesture. A lasting legacy.





All proceeds directly support the restoration of the weaving shed.