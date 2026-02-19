Voices of Welcome - Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees Annual Fundraising Concert 2026

About this event
Grab your ticket early and save — limited availability, so don't miss out!
Early bird price for under-18s — book soon to secure this rate. Limited Tickets! ID check at the door.
Standard adult ticket for an evening of live music, community, and culture.
Standard ticket for under-18s — a wonderful evening for the whole family. Remember to bring your ID for checks!
Bring someone special and save £5 on two adult tickets.
Sponsor a refugee guest to attend the event. You can cover the full cost, or contribute towards the £25 ticket for a refugee family member to join us — a simple and generous gesture that helps make the evening truly inclusive.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!