Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees

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Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees

About this event

Voices of Welcome - Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees Annual Fundraising Concert 2026

Holly Bush Ln

Sevenoaks TN13 3UL, UK

Early Bird - Adult
£20
Available until Mar 20

Grab your ticket early and save — limited availability, so don't miss out!

Early Bird - Child
£15
Available until Mar 20

Early bird price for under-18s — book soon to secure this rate. Limited Tickets! ID check at the door.


General Admission - Adult
£25

Standard adult ticket for an evening of live music, community, and culture.

General Admission - Child
£20

Standard ticket for under-18s — a wonderful evening for the whole family. Remember to bring your ID for checks!

Couple Tickets - Two Adults
£45
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring someone special and save £5 on two adult tickets.

Pay it Forward -
Pay what you can

Sponsor a refugee guest to attend the event. You can cover the full cost, or contribute towards the £25 ticket for a refugee family member to join us — a simple and generous gesture that helps make the evening truly inclusive.

Add a donation for Sevenoaks Welcomes Refugees

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!