Harriers Foundation

Hosted by

Harriers Foundation

About this event

Tenbury Summer Football

Tenbury High School

Oldwood Rd, Tenbury Wells WR15 8XA, UK

One day Admission Early bird
£12
Available until Jul 31

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

2 Day Admission EB
£24
Available until Jul 31

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

3 Day Admission EB
£33
Available until Jul 31

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

General Admission 1 day
£14
General Admission 2 days
£28
General Admission 3 day
£38
Half Day EB
£6
Available until Jul 31

Available for 5-7 year olds only. 10-12.30 or 1-3pm

10% Early Bird Sibling discount available when booking 2 or more siblings onto the course. Code -

SIBLINGDISCOUNT26

Half Day
£7

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