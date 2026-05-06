The Guide Association Derbyshire

Offered by

The Guide Association Derbyshire

About this shop

The Guide Association Derbyshire's Equipment Hire

County Roller Banners
Free

For internal use only

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County Tablecloths
Free

There are two white tablecloths with the County logo

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County Bunting
Free

There is one set of bunting with the County logo

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Gazebo item
Gazebo
£50

A gazebo is available from the County Office. Construction instructions included, size 3m x 3m. Please see picture for example of gazebo set-up (contents for show only)

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County Flag Sails
Free

There are four County Flag Sails that can be borrowed from the County Office

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Deely boppers item
Deely boppers
Free

There are 21 sets of Deely Boppers that can be borrowed from the County Office

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Badge Making Machine
£10

A badge making machine with parts to make 50 badges. A £10.00 hire charge applies.

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Additional badge components
£2

Additional badge components for 10 badges

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Children's scissors
Free

There are 35 pairs of scissors to borrow

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Chime bars
Free

Chime bars are available for unit activities

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Display boards
Free

Display boards for events are available for county office

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Hand chimes and ocarinas
Free

Hand Chimes and Ocarinas with music books are available for unit activities

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Parachute
Free

One large and one small Parachute are available for unit games and activities

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Giant Outdoor Connect 4 Game
Free

42 lightweight foam playing pieces, the game is in a box fastpacked to be transported

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Rounders Game
Free

Rounders is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams. Contents are as follows, a truncheon shaped rounders bat, a rounders ball and cones

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Posters and leaflets item
Posters and leaflets
Free

There are a number of promotional leaflets and posters availabile including recruitment leaflets for leaders and girls. These can also be sourced directly from Trading and are free Home | Official Girlguiding shop

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