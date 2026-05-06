The Guide Association Derbyshire's Equipment Hire

About this shop
For internal use only
There are two white tablecloths with the County logo
There is one set of bunting with the County logo
A gazebo is available from the County Office. Construction instructions included, size 3m x 3m. Please see picture for example of gazebo set-up (contents for show only)
There are four County Flag Sails that can be borrowed from the County Office
There are 21 sets of Deely Boppers that can be borrowed from the County Office
A badge making machine with parts to make 50 badges. A £10.00 hire charge applies.
Additional badge components for 10 badges
There are 35 pairs of scissors to borrow
Chime bars are available for unit activities
Display boards for events are available for county office
Hand Chimes and Ocarinas with music books are available for unit activities
One large and one small Parachute are available for unit games and activities
42 lightweight foam playing pieces, the game is in a box fastpacked to be transported
Rounders is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams. Contents are as follows, a truncheon shaped rounders bat, a rounders ball and cones
There are a number of promotional leaflets and posters availabile including recruitment leaflets for leaders and girls. These can also be sourced directly from Trading and are free Home | Official Girlguiding shop
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!