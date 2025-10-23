Together We Lift Supporters Club 👥

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
How this helps:
Your support keeps the Together We Lift mission moving. Helping us host events, raise awareness, and connect strength spaces with local mental health services.
What you get:
🗞️ Quarterly email newsletter with event highlights, community stories, and updates on the impact of your support.
🎟️ 1 x Ticket to our quarterly raffle.
🏷️ Exclusive discounts from our sponsors.
Renews monthly
How this helps:
Your contribution strengthens everything we do. Expanding our reach, supporting coaches with mental health training, and keeping our events accessible to everyone.
What you get:
🔵 Everything a Supporter gets, PLUS:
🔵 Free entry to a Together We Lift event after 6 months of continued support.
Renews monthly
How this helps:
Your ongoing commitment helps us go further. Funding more events, supporting more coaches, and inspiring more conversations about mental health through strength.
What you get:
🔵 Everything an Advocate gets, PLUS:
🔵Exclusive Together We Lift Champion T-shirt on your birthday
Renews monthly
How this helps:
Your support creates lasting impact. Helping Together We Lift reach new communities, empower more coaches, and ensure mental health awareness stays at the heart of the strength world.
What you get:
🔵 Everything a Champion gets PLUS:
🔵 Free entry to all Together We Lift events while your support continues
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!