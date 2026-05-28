Widnes Town FC

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Widnes Town FC

About this event

Widnes Town FC vs Warrington Town FC

Lower House Ln

Widnes WA8 7DZ, UK

Supporters Section (for vocal supporters) (Block D)
£8

Join the Wool Army and sit with our most vocal supporters.

Supporters Section - Registered Youth Supporters (Block D)
£2

This option is only available for registered youth supporters aged 17 and under. Please make sure to have your membership information with you in case asked for it.

General Seating Area (Block C)
£8

This area is reserved for families, casual supporters, ground hoppers and those who would like to sit in a less noisy section of the ground.

General Seating Area - Youth (Block C)
£2

All supporters aged 17 and under in this area must be accompanied by an adult OR be a member of the registered youth supporter scheme.

Away Supporters ONLY (Block A)
£8

This ticket option is only available for Warrington Town FC Supporters.

Away Supporters ONLY - Youth (Block A)
£2

All visiting youth supporters must be accompanied by an adult and / or remain with the main group of away spectators at all times. Anti Social behaviour will not be tolerated and any supporter not following Stadium Rules & Regulations will be ejected.

Vikings Supporters Section (Block D)
£8

Save £2 on the gate price - with £3 of all Viking Supporters tickets donated to the Widnes VIPs!

Add a donation for Widnes Town FC

£

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