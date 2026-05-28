Widnes Town FC vs Warrington Town FC

About this event
Join the Wool Army and sit with our most vocal supporters.
This option is only available for registered youth supporters aged 17 and under. Please make sure to have your membership information with you in case asked for it.
This area is reserved for families, casual supporters, ground hoppers and those who would like to sit in a less noisy section of the ground.
All supporters aged 17 and under in this area must be accompanied by an adult OR be a member of the registered youth supporter scheme.
This ticket option is only available for Warrington Town FC Supporters.
All visiting youth supporters must be accompanied by an adult and / or remain with the main group of away spectators at all times. Anti Social behaviour will not be tolerated and any supporter not following Stadium Rules & Regulations will be ejected.
Save £2 on the gate price - with £3 of all Viking Supporters tickets donated to the Widnes VIPs!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!