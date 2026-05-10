Widnes Town FC

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Widnes Town FC

About this raffle

Widnes Town FC's Big Kick Off Raffle

One chance of winning
£10

This ticket provides you with a single chance to win our raffle - a brand new Kia Sportage or £10,000 in cash for you plus £10,000 in cash to the team, group, charity or organisation of your choice!

Three chances to win (Good Value)!
£27
This includes 3 tickets

This ticket provides you with three chances to win our raffle - a brand new Kia Sportage or £10,000 in cash for you plus £10,000 in cash to the team, group, charity or organisation of your choice!

Five chances to win! (GREAT VALUE)
£35
This includes 5 tickets

This ticket provides you with five chances to win our raffle - a brand new Kia Sportage or £10,000 in cash for you plus £10,000 in cash to the team, group, charity or organisation of your choice!

Ten Chances To Win (BEST VALUE!)
£50
This includes 10 tickets

This ticket provides you with ten chances to win our raffle - a brand new Kia Sportage or £10,000 in cash for you plus £10,000 in cash to the team, group, charity or organisation of your choice!

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