WOL UK Shop

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The Quiet Time Diary Daily Devotional with Commentary gives adults or Teens a daily Scripture reading and commentary, a place to journal about what they've learned from the passage, and a section to write a personal application for each day. All of our devotionals focus on the same daily passage, providing a foundation for family sharing times.
Take Teen devotions to an all-new level! Providing a structured approach to quiet time and prayer, the Interactive Quiet Time Diary Daily Devotional is filled with personal, penetrating questions that encourage readers to examine their lives. Insights and commentary on specific verses challenge readers to apply the truth of God’s Word. A personal prayer section includes ample room to record prayer requests and answers. Since the passages in this spiral-bound Quiet Time correlate with all of our other Quiet Times, the whole family can learn biblical truths together for an entire year.
This Quiet Time Diary is a full-color daily devotional with age-appropriate interaction for 5th and 6th graders. It can be used in two ways: 1) Individual/family use or 2) in conjunction with a Word of Life Olympians ministry in a local church.
The Conqueror Quiet Time Diary is a full-color daily devotional with age-appropriate activities for 3rd and 4th graders. It can be used in two ways: 1) Individual/family use or 2) in conjunction with a Word of Life Olympians ministry in a local church.
The Challenger Quiet Time Diary is a full-color daily devotional with age-appropriate activities for 1st and 2nd graders. It can be used in two ways: 1) Individual/family use or 2) in conjunction with a Word of Life Olympians ministry in a local church.
The Gopher Buddies Quiet Time Diary (ages 4-6) is a full-color daily devotional with age-appropriate activities for early learners. It can be used in two ways: 1) Individual/family use or 2) in conjunction with a Word of Life Gopher Buddies ministry in a local church.
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